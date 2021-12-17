Reading the game: Disturbing accounts, page-turners and this year's hidden gems

Most important

Why We Kneel, How We Rise by Michael Holding (Simon & Schuster, €22)

Why We Kneel, How We Rise by Michael Holding (Simon & Schuster, €22)

A couple of years before Usain Bolt smashed the world record in the 100 metres final at 2008 Beijing Olympics to win gold, he was in a London shopping mall. He noticed a security guard was following him. Strange, he thought to himself. Then he dropped into a jewellery shop to look at some watches. “I like this one … how much?” he said to the shop assistant. She looked at him and replied: “Are you sure you can afford it?” Bolt was mystified: why was she assuming he couldn’t afford the watch?

It's a question that Michael Holding – the cricket commentator and former West Indies pace bowler known as “Whispering Death” because of his stealthy run up to the bowling crease – ponders in Why We Kneel, How We Rise, a book which examines the racism and dehumanisation that black athletes encounter on a daily basis in life.

The study is based on Holding’s own life experiences as well as those of nine of the world’s greatest black sporting stars, ones that need no introduction, including Bolt, Thierry Henry, Michael Johnson and Naomi Osaka. It’s not a light read; it’s disturbing, but a worthy winner of this year’s prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

Barça: The Inside Story of the World’s Greatest Football Club by Simon Kuper (Short Books, €22)

Barça: The Inside Story of the World’s Greatest Football Club by Simon Kuper (Short Books, €22)

A decade ago, Pep Guardiola coached the Barça of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, arguably the finest club team in history. Whenever Guardiola arrived at training, the first thing he did was ask about Messi’s mood. It was like checking the day’s weather forecast. Messi’s humour set the tone for the training session ahead.

Simon Kuper’s book on Barça examines how Messi stepped into a void at the club, Along with banging in 672 goals, he assumed leadership of the club in place of a weak president, Josep Maria Bartomeu. The Argentine-born No 10 operated like a silent dictator before leaving last summer.

Bartomeu’s financial mismanagement was epic: effectively paying double the market rate for players like Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho. He foolishly picked a fight with Paris Saint-Germain. He caved in to Messi’s exorbitant salary demands, which inflated the squad’s salary base.

Kuper is fascinating on Barça’s rise, too, especially on Johan Cruyff’s role at the club, perhaps football’s most original thinker. Some minor quibbles: the book could have benefited from a more thorough investigation into doping allegations and tighter fact-checking (current president Joan Laporta, for example, didn’t lose a “bitter” presidential election in 2010; he stepped aside to focus on an abortive political career). Nonetheless, Kuper’s easy-to-read writing style, his dry wit and insights makes it an unrivalled study about Barça’s greatness and its collapse.

Page turners

This Is Your Everest: The Lions, the Springboks and the Epic Tour of 1997 by Tom English and Peter Burns (Polaris, €20)

This Is Your Everest: The Lions, the Springboks and the Epic Tour of 1997 by Tom English and Peter Burns (Polaris, €20)

In 1992, the South African international hooker Henry Tromp and his father whipped a 16-year-old farmhand with a fanbelt for allegedly stealing money. The boy bled to death. Tromp and his father served four months in prison for the murder. Tromp is one of several South African figures at the centre of This Is Your Everest, a captivating account of the historical 1997 Lions rugby tour.

The tour has lived in the imagination – more than other Lions tours – because of the brilliant fly-on-the-wall documentary Living with the Lions. This book fleshes out the drama, capitalising on excellent raw material: an underdog story; immense figures like Jim Telfer, Martin Johnson and Tom Smith; and for Irish audiences several Irish players at the heart of the tour, Keith Wood (whose father was buried in his Lions blazer) and the bolters Jeremy Davidson and Paul Wallace, among them.

The book excels in particular in drawing out the South African side of events: the backdrop of the country’s difficult transition from Apartheid; the rich cast of characters in their squad, including maverick winger James Small; the peerless scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen; second-row forward Mark “I’m the greatest lock on the planet” Andrews; the mighty Os du Randt, a key figure in the drama on the pitch; and the team’s coach Carel du Plessis, a fish out of water. Unputdownable.

The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War and Everest by Ed Caesar (Simon & Schuster, €22)

The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War and Everest by Ed Caesar (Simon & Schuster, €22)

The madcap Maurice Wilson was one of a kind: a war veteran and an adventurer with a love life the stuff of a novelist’s dreams. In 1933, he set off from England in a single-propeller, open-cockpit airplane bound for the Himalayas 5,000 miles away, basically flying solo by dead reckoning. He was on a mission: battling against governments (including the Nazis) in the race to conquer Everest. Ed Caesar’s book about what became of him is a masterpiece of storytelling.

The Surprise Packets

Punters: How Paddy Power Bet Billions and Changed Gambling Forever by Aaron Rogan (Harper Collins, €22)

Punters: How Paddy Power Bet Billions and Changed Gambling Forever by Aaron Rogan (Harper Collins, €22)

In 1988, Ivan Yates launched his betting company Celtic Bookmakers. He soon got in a row with rival bookmaker Paddy Power. Yates phoned Stewart Kenny, the genius entrepreneur behind Paddy Power’s rise, and began speechifying, telling him he had three ambitions in life: to be a successful farmer, a successful politician and a successful bookmaker. Kenny cut him off. “Listen, Ivan, it’s as simple as this: ‘two out of three ain’t bad,” he said, as he hung up the phone.

Kenny is a captivating character, a complex man and the anti-hero of Punters, a gripping account of Paddy Power and the history of gambling in Ireland over the last 50 years. The book reveals the insidious way in which the gambling industry – with its fiendish high-tech algorithms and manipulation – plays its part in a wave of suicides and home repossessions across the country. (Irish people have the third largest gambling losses in the world annually.) Aaron Rogan’s book is a feat of investigative journalism and analysis, stocked with brilliant stories and characters, including mob boss John Gilligan; Tony O’Reilly (“the postman who gambled €10 million”); and the marvellous Diarmuid Ring (“an each-way scumbag” who you wish was your uncle). It’s unlikely you will read a better Irish sports book this year.

Crossing the Line – Willie Anderson (Reach Sport, €22)

Crossing the Line – Willie Anderson (Reach Sport, €22)

A lot of Irish rugby fans might only have known about Willie Anderson as the guy who eyeballed the All Blacks (along with, it must be said, some reluctant Irish teammates) during their haka at Lansdowne Road in 1989. In the same way, those fans would, say, only know about Noel Mannion as the guy who scored a 70-yard breakaway try against Wales earlier that year. Little else.

Who knew that Anderson’s life story is so extraordinary? Kudos to Brendan Fanning, a canny rugby correspondent (who has turned down other ghost-writing commissions) to persuade Anderson to write his memoirs.

Anderson’s autobiography is full of “boys will be boys” rugby high-jinks, including some titillating anecdotes about Jonathan Davies and Mickey Skinner, but the meat of the book is riveting: life lived through the Troubles in Northern Ireland; his arrest and imprisonment by Argentina’s military junta in 1980; the car accident which killed an 11-year-old local boy after Anderson had dropped off former All Black Andy Leslie at Portadown train station in 1992 (Anderson was absolved of blame); his battles with alcoholism. An enthralling read.

Dip into

Maradona: The Boy. The Rebel. The God by Guillem Balagué (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, €22)

Maradona: The Boy. The Rebel. The God by Guillem Balagué (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, €22)

In Naples, fans used to tell Diego Maradona: “I love you more than my children.” Napoli had never won a Serie A title before he joined the club in 1984. He led them to two championships. The club hasn’t won the league since. Maradona, who died last year aged 60, has divine status in Naples and his homeland Argentina, as suggested by the subtitle of Spanish football journalist Guillem Balagué’s new biography of the star.

So much has been written about Maradona before, excluding the masterful 2019 Asif Kapadia documentary, but any decent telling of Maradona’s story is irresistible: he was so flawed and human, so cheeky and arguably no other footballer had such devastating talent with the ball. Balagué’s book doesn’t have the literary verve of Jimmy Burns’ biography or the laugh-out-loud moments of Maradona’s autobiography Yo Soy El Diego, but it’s filled with interesting new details and outrageous anecdotes provided by those who orbited the star’s life. Well worth the read.

Devotion: A Memoir by Mickey Harte (Harper Collins, €24)

Devotion: A Memoir by Mickey Harte (Harper Collins, €24)

Always a fighter, never a victim. Despite the devastating loss of his daughter Michaela McAreavey, who was murdered on her honeymoon in 2011, Mickey Harte never gives self-pity an inch. He uses a deep faith in God, nurtured by going to church each morning at 6am for an hour, to help sustain him. This singular man, one of the best Gaelic football’s coaches in history, has written a fine, unusual memoir (with the help of Brendan Coffey). It’s heavy going, but provides insight into what makes him tick.

The Nation Holds Its Breath by George Hamilton (Merrion Press, €22)

The Nation Holds Its Breath: My Lyrical Life by George Hamilton (Merrion Press, €22)

Interestingly, several of RTÉ’s most notable sports commentators – Jim Sherwin, the late Freg Cogley, Ger Canning, Marty Morrissey and George Hamilton – are only children. Why? It’s one of the questions Hamilton ponders in his memoir. The book is full of anecdotes about characters he’s known – George Best, Bill McLaren and Jeremy Paxman, among them – during his career, which includes time as a morning-time presenter on BBC Radio Ulster during the Troubles and, of course, commentating for Jack Charlton’s Irish football team adventures.

Unbroken: A Journey of Adversity, Mental Strength and Physical Fitness by Aidan O’Mahony (Hachette Ireland, €17)

Unbroken: A Journey of Adversity, Mental Strength and Physical Fitness by Aidan O’Mahony (Hachette Ireland, €17)

Aidan O’Mahony had it all, or so it seemed: “teak tough”; a job with the Garda Síochána he loved; winning All-Ireland Gaelic football medals with Kerry for fun (four before he turned 30), but he was empty inside. His mind a big black hole. His memoir about his mental-health battles and the ups and downs of his glittering Gaelic football career is an engaging read. It gives you a glimpse of the mental toll it takes to sustain an elite sporting career.

Fight or Flight: My Life, My Choices by Keith Earls (€22, Reach Sport)

Fight or Flight: My Life, My Choices by Keith Earls (€22, Reach Sport)

By the end of the next Six Nations championship, Keith Earls will likely have joined the select band of men who have won a hundred international caps for Ireland. He has taken a long, hard road to reach that height. The physical toll on his body from playing rugby is frightening, including chronic back pain and remarkably operating with only 50 percent lung capacity for several, recent years of his career. He has also been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder. But that only scratches the surface of his critically acclaimed autobiography.