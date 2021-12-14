Sonia O’Sullivan: Irish athletics must use momentum of underage success

Underage medals are one thing, but Sonia O’Sullivan knows there’s a huge chasm separating that from senior success. In the wake of a successful European Cross Country Championships in Dublin on Sunday, the question is how to ensure all that young Irish talent reaches its full potential.

“I think that’ll give people a lot of motivation,” said O’Sullivan at the launch of the Irish Life Health ‘Runuary’ 2022 programme. “It needs to be motivation for people to do something about it, to use that to continue the momentum.”

Ireland won three medals — individual silver at U23 level through Darragh McElhinney along with U20 team silver and U23 team gold — but O’Sullivan highlights a worrying precedent when it comes to underage success. In 2010, Ireland won U23 team gold but only one member —Ciarán Ó Lionáird — made a significant impact in senior ranks.

“There seems to be no continuation or momentum that goes on from the positive results. It just peters away and then it’s like starting all over again every year.”

O’Sullivan would like to see more contact between athletes and groups with the development of a cross-country squad that trains together on the build-up to such championships. “It’s very easy to get groups together and create some communication between athletes and coaches through the year.”

McElhinney (second) and Sarah Healy (fifth) were Ireland’s top individual performers, both at U23 level, and both rejected the traditional US scholarship route in favour of studying at UCD. O’Sullivan’s daughter Sophie is currently on scholarship at the University of Washington.

“It can work for different people, it depends on how resilient you are,” said O’Sullivan. “You’re out there on your own, creating new support networks whereas a lot of people who stay at home have support networks in place, it’s a bit of safety net.”

These days O’Sullivan is assistant coach to Pete Julian, who guides many world-class athletes in Portland, Oregon. On Sunday she was in Dublin with Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who finished fifth in the senior women’s race. “We’re going to have a bit of a debrief and it would be similar with Athletics Ireland and the Irish athletes: pick out things that didn’t quite work out, areas we could have done better, and let the athletes know as soon as possible.”

She’d like to see is a trial race to select the mixed relay team. “You can’t really pick athletes based on track times, it doesn’t always transfer over. That was a lost opportunity to win that race. If there had been a trial, it might’ve been a different team selection.”