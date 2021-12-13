€80m Covid funding package for sports sector

The GAA has received one-quarter of the €80m Covid funding package for the sports sector announced this Monday morning by the Government and Sport Ireland.

The GAA are the largest beneficiaries receiving €20m, with the FAI pocketing €19m and €18m for the IRFU.

Other sporting organisations to receive more than €1m in Covid funding are Cricket Ireland (€1.1m) and Basketball Ireland (€1.01m).

The Covid funding announced this morning is designed to help sports organisations to recover and grow post pandemic, and support grassroots clubs and local sports partnerships.

Of the €80m package, €5.3m is for the provision of sports equipment, including the roll out of defibrillators for clubs.

“The last two years have been two of the most challenging for all sports organisations and the announcement of this funding will come as a relief for the sports sector,” said Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

“It’s important that the sport sector is on a firm financial footing. The additional funding, coupled with the increase in the budget for sport in 2022, will ensure the long-term viability of our sports organisations, high performance sport and will make sure sport remains accessible to all.”

Added Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers: “Government understands that this has been challenging for all and the funding allocated today will assist the sector as it continues to play an important role in supporting all members of society getting and staying active.” Sport Ireland CEO, John Treacy, said: “While organised sport has returned in a meaningful way in recent months, the impact of the restriction of the last two years is still being felt across the sector. Indoor sports in particular have been disproportionately affected, while a large number of outdoor sports have seen their commercial programmes hit. The funding announced by Sport Ireland will alleviate the pressure on these sports and help the wider club infrastructure to sustain their commendable efforts in providing for their membership."