Raiders break an unwritten rule and make the Chiefs angry. Bad idea

It’s hard to imagine what motivated the Las Vegas Raiders to prance to the middle of Arrowhead Stadium and stomp on the Chiefs’ logo during pregame warmups. “You don’t want people coming into your stadium and disrespecting what you’ve built,” Patrick Mahomes would later say.

There is no official rule against what the Raiders did but there are also things called etiquette and common sense. And as the Raiders quickly learned Sunday, there’s another thing called karma. Seventeen seconds into the game it was the Chiefs who were dancing after defensive tackle Jarran Reed caused a Josh Jacobs fumble, which cornerback Mike Hughes took to the house for the first of what felt like a million points for Chiefs. Twenty-one minutes later it was 28-0 Chiefs. The final score was 48-9. It was an embarrassment on all levels for Las Vegas. The Raiders’ little pregame ritual certainly didn’t help matters.

Raiders linebacker KJ Wright admitted so after the game. “I would have been upset, too, if I was them,” Wright said. “Anybody that comes there and do that? And they definitely came out and responded to their anger and we couldn’t hold up.

“It was spur of the moment. One guy said, ‘Let’s go’ and we all got to ride together. We all went out there together. We did it as a team and just gave them a little more motivation than we needed to give them.”

The Chiefs defence was once again dominant. The midseason addition of defensive end Melvin Ingram and the return of Chris Jones to the inside has turned the line into a juggernaut and ignited the entire defense. The dynamic duo were integral in keeping Derek Carr at bay and at one point they combined to turn the poor Raiders quarterback into a hamburger patty. Sunday’s walloping of the Raiders marked the third game in a row that they have only allowed nine points. In the first seven games of the season, the Chiefs allowed 29 points a game. In the last six, they’ve allowed just 10.8.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is back to looking like his generational self. The Chiefs scored on seven straight possessions. Mahomes, who finished with 258 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers, put out on a clinic at all depths and degrees of difficulties. And he even unwrapped a new toy in wideout Josh Gordon, who scored one of Kansas City’s gazillion touchdowns.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys almost suffered a similar result to the Raiders after their strange displays of bravado. First, head coach Mike McCarthy handed Washington bulletin board material when during the week he promised a Cowboys win. “We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that,” he told reporters.

Dallas’ psychological warfare took a much stranger turn Sunday morning when it emerged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had flown in team-branded sideline benches to be placed at Washington’s FedEx Field. There is no rule prohibiting this – visiting teams largely control their own sideline equipment. But the optics were clear it was audacious and all Jones.

The Cowboys won but McCarthy’s speech and Jones’s redecorating may have given Washington a spur when they found themselves 24-0 down at halftime. They came back with vengeance in the second-half but Dallas hung on to win 27-20.

They’ve also let the rest of the league know they are comfortable bending the game’s unwritten rules. Unfortunately for them, there are a lot of strong NFC teams that will be happy to finish the job that Washington could not.

MVP of the week? Justin Herbert, QB, of the Los Angeles Chargers. There have been plenty of descriptions of Herbert since he burst on to the scene last season. Beast. Freak. Superhuman. All of the sentiment was captured in one monstrous throw on Sunday. That pass stole the show but he was nearly flawless in a 37-21 win over the NY Giants. His 275 yards and three touchdowns led the Chargers to a second-straight win.

It was a crucial victory that keeps the Chargers in the mix with the Chiefs in the AFC West. And luckily for the NFL world, the two teams meet this week on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs defence will present a much tougher test than the Giants but Herbert is rolling and should have wideout Keenan Allen return from the Covid-19 list.

Meanwhile Tom Brady is now 107-1 when leading a game by 21 points. The 107th win when ahead by three touchdowns wasn’t as easy as most of the rest. After Brady’s Bucs took a 24-3 lead into halftime, the Bills adjusted, figuring out ways to make up for their struggling offensive line. The result was a 27-27 tie at the end of regulation. But then Brady went into Hall of Fame mode, taking the field with that ruthless look in his eyes. A minute later he hit Breshad Perriman on a 58-yard game winner. Another crazy stat from this game: the Bills did not hand off to a running back once in the first half. Clearly that didn’t work out very well for them, although quarterback Josh Allen did rush for more than 100 yards for the game.

Elsewhere around the NFL, watch out for those scrappy Cleveland Browns, who pulled out a 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns were aided by Lamar Jackson’s exit – he was carted off with an ankle injury in the second quarter. But Cleveland were monstrous on defence in the first half, smothering Jackson, and then his backup Tyler Huntley. Myles Garrett collected yet another sack, putting his season total at 15.

Guardian