Basketball: Ballincollig continue unbeaten run in Super League

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig maintained their seven-game InsureMyVan.ie Super League winning streak in accounting for home team Griffith College Templeogue on Saturday (81-62).

Andre Nation was instrumental once again for the Cork team, scoring 26 points, with Adrian O’Sullivan (17) and Milorad Sedlarevic (15) also to the fore. Templeogue relied on the offensive strength of Lorcan Murphy and Jason Killeen, with 15 points each.

“One game left to finish first half unbeaten against Belfast Star next week, that’s our goal right now, said Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan.

Star recorded their own victory at home over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. Belfast led by seven at half-time (45-38) and won by nine in the end (94-85). Max Cooper shot 29 points for Star, supported by James Claar and Austin Beech with 14 each. Aaron Calixte was again top gun for Warriors, scoring 25.

DBS Éanna beat C&S Neptune at home 92-86. Neil Lynch (21), Romonn Nelson (17) and Daniel Heaney (14) were top scorers for the Dublin team. C&S Neptune had18 points from Roy Downey, while Cian Heaphy weighed in with 17 and Miles Washington 16.

Bright DCU Saints edged Team 360 Financial Killorglin 72-71 with Martin Neary shooting 20 for Saints. Simon Fransis had 27 for Killorglin.

There was overtime at IWA Clontarf on Saturday, as Killester BC and NUIG Maree proved evenly matched at the final buzzer (83-83). Killester BC eventually won it 99-94, with Ireland international Ciarán Roe scoring 31 points.

UCD Marian hosted Moycullen BC and won 77-56. Srdjan Stojanovic was a high scorer once more for UCD totaling 25 points, with Mariusz Markowicz (19) and Jonathan Jean (16 ) also scoring well.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, Fr Mathews recorded a hard-earned win at DCU Mercy, 66-61, Fr. Mathews had Gráinne Dwyer (20 points), Shannon Brady (19 points) and Trish Byrne (14 points), to thank for the win.

Head coach Niamh Dwyer praised the efforts of her team. “We put in a good team performance tonight which was needed to come through against a tough DCU Mercy team.”

Killester BC went to double overtime in their contest with WIT Waterford Wildcats, after the teams finished level in normal time, 84-84 and 93-93 after a second period.

Ultimately it was Killester who held firm to take it 109-100. Myah Taylor (27 points), Shannon Powell (24 points) and Jenna Howe (18 points) played a crucial part in Killester’s win.

It was another tough week for Trinity Meteors in the league, as they continue to cope with a depleted panel due to Covid-19.

They hosted The Address UCC Glanmire on Saturday, a game which the visitors won (113-40).

Louise Scannell scored 25 points for the visiting team, with Carrie Shepherd (24 points) close behind.

Singleton SuperValu Brunell had a close battle with Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on Sunday; three points behind at half-time (32-35), Singleton SuperValu Brunell fought back in the second half to win by nine at the close (76-67). Kwanza Murray scored well for Brunell with 19 points, as did Edel Thornton (17) and Shannon Ryan (14).

Just two points separated Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s and IT Carlow Basketball. Nine ahead at half-time (36-27), Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s had to hold off IT Carlow who closed the gap in the third quarter. Rheanna O’Shea (15), Paris McCarthy (13) and Emma Sherwood (13) took the reins on scoring for Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s.