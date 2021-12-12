McElhinney's silver helps Ireland U23 claim team gold at European Cross Country Championships

McElhinney led home the Irish finishers with Keelan Kilrehill in sixth followed by Michael Power (13th), Donal Devane (40th), Jamie Battle (44th) and Thomas Devaney (67th).
Ireland's Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC), Micheal Power (West Waterford AC) and Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC) celebrate after winning the Men's U23 race and Darragh McElhinney placing second in the Men's U23 8000m

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 11:45
Colm O'Connoor

Ireland won the team gold in the U23 race at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin this morning.

Cork's Darragh McElhinney produced a stunning finish to take silver behind Great Britain’s Charlie Hicks, pipping Ruben Querinjean (Luxembourg) to the second spot. 

Earlier the Irish men’s U20 have secured a silver medal at the Sport Ireland Campus in Fingal. The team of Abdel Laadjel (6th), Dean Casey (13th), Nick Griggs (16th), Scott Fagan (21st), Sean Kay (50th ), and Cathal O’Reilly (77th) produced a tremendous Irish display to secure the silver, with the first three athletes home all inside the top 20, for a combined score of 35.

Great Britain & NI (34) secured the team gold, with Israel taking bronze (37).

