McElhinney's silver helps Ireland U23 claim team gold at European Cross Country Championships

Ireland won the team gold in the U23 race at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin this morning.
Cork's Darragh McElhinney produced a stunning finish to take silver behind Great Britain’s Charlie Hicks, pipping Ruben Querinjean (Luxembourg) to the second spot.
The Glengariff native, McElhinney, led home the Irish finishers with Keelan Kilrehill in sixth followed by Michael Power (13th), Donal Devane (40th), Jamie Battle (44th) and Thomas Devaney (67th).
Wonderful scenes in Dublin! 🥲— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) December 12, 2021
Led by Darragh McElhinney, Ireland 🇮🇪 are crowned team champions in the men's U23 race! 🙌🥇 #FingalDublin2021
(@irishathletics) pic.twitter.com/yFm6jjXo3e
Earlier the Irish men’s U20 have secured a silver medal at the Sport Ireland Campus in Fingal. The team of Abdel Laadjel (6th), Dean Casey (13th), Nick Griggs (16th), Scott Fagan (21st), Sean Kay (50th ), and Cathal O’Reilly (77th) produced a tremendous Irish display to secure the silver, with the first three athletes home all inside the top 20, for a combined score of 35.
Great Britain & NI (34) secured the team gold, with Israel taking bronze (37).