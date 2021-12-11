Katie Taylor retains world titles: 'Everyone is thinking about retirement but not me'

Katie Taylor is still undisputed lightweight champion of the world after a unanimous decision win over Firuza Sharipova this evening.

Taylor triumphed in Liverpool on ringside cards of 98-92, 97-92 and 96-93, extending to 20-0 her unbeaten record.

As the strains of partisan Irish support rang around the Merseyside arena, both boxers began at a high tempo, Taylor eventually sourcing the cleaner scoring shots as she found an early home for her check left hook.

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova

The second frame saw the champion settle more assuredly to the task, customary combinations troubling her opponent whose initial front foot forays were momentarily knocked off kilter.

If previous Taylor foes could be accused of retreating into their shell, however, no such charge could be levelled at Sharipova, the Kazakh orthodox detonating authoritative right hands, not afraid to exchange jabs to head and body.

Her pre-fight bravado belied what were sizeable underdog odds, and she palpably grew in confidence through the fourth, seemingly keen to make her punch power a factor in proceedings.

The pair would continue to engage with rugged exchanges at close quarters, Sharipova sporting wounds of war in round five, damage appearing both below and above her right eye after an apparent head clash.

Taylor then picked what was the punch of the night, a rapier-like right hand crashing home as she seized the initiative, still on her toes as she sought to present a moving target.

Appearing to wilt physically for the first time as the bout passed the midway point, Sharipova was perhaps harshly deducted a point for an errant late shot from the clinch, her path to victory on the scorecards by now all-but unassailable.

Whilst never totally finding her ideal range, Taylor was nonetheless able to time her work, establishing success with tripwire counters and stiff jabs.

Loath to leave Liverpool wondering, Sharipova pressed on with game abandon, her more ungainly work still enough to stifle KT in the eighth. But the Bray native quickly dispelled any rally as her superior technique once more shone through to begin the championship stanzas, patrolling the perimeter of the ring before landing nicely from midrange.

Despite an inevitability of outcome by round 10, fans in attendance nonetheless got a grandstand finish as thudding hooks were swapped down the stretch, with Taylor ultimately taking home the victory and her 135lb crown.

Katie Taylor before the fight

Fulfilling a second successive mandatory title defence should afford the Wicklow star a blank canvas for 2022, her pursuit of a marquee match-up likely to lead squarely to Amanda Serrano.

That long-looming duel could belatedly come to pass this Spring. The pair had been due to trade leather last year, that before the pandemic put paid to their proposed May 2020 meeting.

Serrano must first surmount her own preceding bout; the Puerto Rican puncher is slated for a December 18 date with former Taylor foe Miriam Gutierrez.

Speaking after the fight to DAZN, Taylor said: "Overall it's a 20th win in 20 fights, I'm still undefeated and undisputed. I can't complain.

"This is professional boxing, it's what it's about, I'm just happy to come out with a win. My 15th defence of a world title.

"It's been a great year and this prepares us for all the big fights next year. We're ready for a big 2022.

"I want to be involved in the biggest fights possible. To fight Amanda Serrano, it would be the biggest fight ever in female boxing."

And speaking later to BBC Five Live, Taylor insisted retirement is not on her horizon at all.

"The biggest fight possible is the Amanda Serrano fight, that would be the most iconic fight out there at the moment. It's exciting to be involved in the biggest fight possible.

"It will happen one day but I'm certainly not thinking of retirement right now, everyone else is thinking about it, not me."