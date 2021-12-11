European Cross Country Championships: Darragh McElhinney drawing on demons for extra gear

Nothing's ever promised at this level, and Darragh McElhinney knows better than anyone how a championship can go up in smoke long before you toe the line. Tomorrow’s European Cross Country Championships in Abbotstown will be the third international he’s made this year, and if it wasn’t for bad luck at the first two he’d have had no luck at all.

First there was the European Indoors in March, and the test for Covid-19 that came back positive the night before he was due to travel, which forced him to watch from home despite the negative tests that followed. Then there was the European U23 Championships in July, where the Cork star saw his medal chance disappear in circumstances that seemed awfully unjust. But ahead of tomorrow’s big test in Abbotstown, the 21-year-old is harnessing the pain of the past to maximum effect.

“Maybe those demons from the past 12 months could play into my hands,” he says. “I could have an extra gear when it comes to it.”

The Glengarriff native will go to the line in the U23 race with a point to prove, having been outkicked for gold by Hiko Tonosa at last month’s nationals. “It leaves a bit of a sour taste when you don’t take what you came for,” he says.

What will he come to Abbotstown for tomorrow?

“I say now that I’d be happy walking away with a medal, but you and I know that if I got a silver, I’d still have a scowl on my face,” he laughs. “Training-wise, it’s been my best block ever.”

McElhinney has reached the podium at European level before, winning bronze over 5,000m at the 2019 European U-20 Championships. He walked off the track that day with a face like thunder, which spoke to the expectation he places on himself. But the reason is obvious: he’s long been an outlier amongst his peers, the quickest Irish U-20 in history over 3,000m and 5,000m.

Coached by Emmet Dunleavy, he came of age as a senior last year by winning the national 5,000m title on the track at just 19. Now a third-year student in politics and history at UCD, he holds no regrets over his decision to eschew the US scholarship route, and with a home championships on the horizon this was always going to be a big year.

He began it with a six-week training camp in Kenya where the seeds of his indoor misfortune were sown. McElhinney felt a bit unwell in his first few days there but was soon back to normal, and only in early March, when his doctor told him a PCR test picked up its remnants as a “weak positive” did he realise it was Covid-19.

Given that event had never been high on his agenda it was “easy to get over” but the debacle at the European U23s was “a completely different kettle of fish.”

In the build-up, McElhinney wasn’t concerned about clocking fast times, instead sharpening his fitness over 1,500m and 3,000m. Little did he know that due to oppressive heat in Tallinn, Estonia, organisers would make the 5,000m a straight final, dividing the field between an A- and B-races based on season’s bests. Due to his lack of racing at 5,000m McElhinney was put in the B-race, which left him fuming.

It felt like I was being mistreated, it was horrible. There was so much negativity around it that by the time I got to the starting line I was just so flat.

The A-race set off first, where the fastest athlete clocked 13:38 and the third ran 13:45. McElhinney realised then his medal hopes were still alive. But having to solo a fast time in sweltering heat meant “the wheels came off big time” in the latter half.

“I was absolutely shattered. It shows you need to be in the right frame of mind and you have to have your body physically A1.”

Right now he feels in that place, and he’s been using the home advantage to his benefit by doing workouts on the course in Abbotstown in recent weeks. “I’m just hoping that the last few months will pay off,” he says.

However it goes, he’ll have a welcome distraction afterwards when watching the women’s U23 race where his girlfriend, Danielle Donegan, is racing.

A home championship is a rare and special occurrence for Irish athletes, but it also has its risks.

“If I’m in the top group, 80% of the people are going to be shouting for me and I need to use that in a positive way rather than letting it ruin my tactics. You don’t need to pull out any heroics early; it’s the type of race where it’s hard from the gun and all you need to do is be there with a K to go.”

Do that, and he’ll have a chance.