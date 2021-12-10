Max Verstappen fastest in first practice ahead of title showdown in Abu Dhabi

The alterations around the Yas Marina circuit saw Verstappen run over 12 seconds faster than the quickest time in the corresponding session here last year
Max Verstappen fastest in first practice ahead of title showdown in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Kamran Jebreili/AP).

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 11:33
Mark Mann Bryans

Max Verstappen put down a marker as he set the pace in first practice ahead of his title showdown with Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The pair are locked on 369.5 points heading into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

But it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which set the early bar at the altered track, posting a time of one minute 25.009 seconds to finish 0.346secs clear of Hamilton, who was third behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The alterations around the Yas Marina circuit saw Verstappen run over 12 seconds faster than the quickest time in the corresponding session here last year.

Even as he complained of an issue with his steering wheel, Verstappen looked quick, albeit this session does not always show who has the true pace over the course of a race weekend.

Hamilton was certainly pushing, running wide and missing the apex at turn seven as he came in 0.150s adrift of Bottas, the Finn racing for Mercedes for the last time.

The Alpine of Fernando Alonso was sixth, sandwiched by the AlphaTauri pair of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eighth and ninth, respectively, as Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin rounded out the top 10.

More in this section

RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year: Six women feature on eight-strong shortlist RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year: Six women feature on eight-strong shortlist
Kellie Harrington celebrates winning the gold medal 8/8/2021 Boxing has been omitted from the 2028 Olympic programme
Basketball: Ballincollig and Wildcats putting winning streaks on the line Basketball: Ballincollig and Wildcats putting winning streaks on the line
Abu Dhabi#MotorsportPlace: UK
<p>Nicci Daly (left) leads Ireland celebrations after qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by beating Canada in November 2019. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

World Cup and Olympic star Nicci Daly announces retirement after 200 Ireland caps

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up