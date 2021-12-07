Snooker: Jimmy Robertson sets single-frame record of 178 points in win over Lee Walker

Jimmy Robertson set a new points record for a single frame during his 4-1 win over Welshman Lee Walker to book a place in the last 32 of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.

Robertson secured victory 178-6 in the fifth frame, making a clearance of 133 after Walker had chalked up 44 points in fouls.

The previous record stood at 167 from Dominic Dale at the 1999 World Championship in Sheffield.

𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 is made at the #ScottishOpen 🤯 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 7, 2021

In Tuesday’s evening session, Ronnie O’Sullivan coasted past Cypriot amateur Michael Georgiou to move into the second round.

O’Sullivan, the world number three, made half-century breaks in each frame as he completed a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Georgiou scored only three points in the match as O’Sullivan, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, set up a contest against China’s Liang Wenbo.

Earlier on Tuesday, world number one Mark Selby dispatched Oliver Lines 4-1, ending with a clearance of 107 – after a match which had seen a butterfly briefly land on the table during the opening frame before being brushed away by the referee.

UK Championship runner-up Luca Brecel was also back in action, defeating Joe Perry 4-2.

Scotland’s Anthony McGill progressed through to the last 32, producing a break of 110 as he beat Chris Wakelin 4-1, while Stephen Maguire defeated Thailand’s Sunny Akani by the same scoreline.

McGill goes on to face Robertson and Maguire will meet Tom Ford for a place in round three, while Welshman Ryan Day beat Gao Yang 4-0.