Michelle Finn: 'I’m actually getting faster so I’m not retiring'

In 2019, 2020, and 2021 she lowered her PB each year, the big breakthrough coming last summer — the one that showed Finn what might be possible. On Sunday, she’ll stand front of the line for the Irish alongside Fionnuala McCormack, who’s circling back just seven days after the Valencia Marathon, where the 37-year-old clocked a superb 2:23:58.
“I’ve so much respect for Fionnuala,” says Finn. “I like the way she does her own thing, is not in the media, and she comes out, bangs out a really good result, then does it again and again and again.” Finn is of the same mould — rarely running a bad race and never singing from the rooftops when she runs a good one.