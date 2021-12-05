Waterford Wildcats see off Fr Mathews’ challenge in National Cup

Super League leaders WIT Waterford Wildcats are into the semi-finals of the Paudie O’Connor National Cup after an 80-62 win at Fr Mathews.

It was a tight contest for the opening three quarters — Fr Mathews led by six (25-19) at the end of the first and by a point at half-time (38-37), leaving the sides level at 55 points apiece going into the final quarter.

But a strong finish saw Tommy O’Mahony’s side advance. “Tough game, as expected,” said O’Mahony. “We were slow out of the blocks. We picked up our defence in the second quarter. Second half we managed to hit our shots and build a lead.”

Wildcats will face DCU Mercy in the last four. The 2018 winners beat the 2019 winners Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 61-50 at DCU Arena. Alarie Mayze (20) and Bailey Greenberg (15) top scored for the home side. Centre Hannah Thornton was pleased to get the win, after battling against some of her international teammates. “It was obviously a big goal of ours to get down to Cork, so we are happy that we are going to be there. It was a tough game, we couldn’t really convert the way we wanted to, we missed a lot of easy baskets, but we thought our defence was solid enough to see us through the game.”

Singleton SuperValu Brunell head coach Tim O’Halloran hailed a ‘total team performance’, as his charges swept aside Trinity Meteors. Shannon Ryan, Kwanza Murray and Katie Walsh each scored 18 points. “Great win today, it was a total team performance and I’m so happy for the girls. Trinity Meteors, to be fair, put up a great fight under the circumstances, but we are just so happy to be in a Cup semi-final.”

They will play The Address UCC Glanmire, who defeated IT Carlow Basketball at Mardyke Arena on Sunday. A game of two halves, The Address UCC Glanmire were just four points ahead at half-time, but proved too strong for IT Carlow in the second half taking the win by a margin of 38 points (97-59).

Claire Melia was an impressive performer for The Address UCC Glanmire, scoring 25 points. Carrie Shephard (18 points) and Louise Scannell (14 points) followed Melia’s example. Scoring for IT Carlow was led by Alyasa Velles (21), Lauren Laplant (16), and Lucy Coogan (10).

Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell was happy with how his team performed on the day. “Very good win, Cup games are always tough. IT Carlow were good in the first half, they shot the ball really well and we had to up the intensity. Second half our defence improved and that made the difference. Our bench players were brilliant today, particularly Miriam Loughrey and Mia Furlong, who did a brilliant job defensively. Delighted also for Louise Scannell who shot the ball very well.”

2020 Pat Duffy Cup finalists DBS Éanna are into this year’s semi-finals after an 83-76 win over Team 360 Financial Killorglin. Stefan Zecevic (23), Devin Gilmore (15) and Romonn Nelson (14) led the home side’s offence, while Killorglin’s top scorers were Alan Thomas (17), Simon Fransis (15) and Isa Xander Brandon (15).

DBS Éanna will play Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the semi-finals. The Kerry side defeated Moycullen 77-62. Daniel Jokubaitis 20, Aaron Calixte 17 and Ronalds Elsknis 14 led the scoring for Warriors, while Moycullen’s leading point scorers were Grant Olsson (18), Connor Curran (14) and Kyle Cunningham (12).

C&S Neptune followed up their recent InsureMyVan.ie Super League win over Killester with a 92-86 quarter-final Cup success at the IWA in Clontarf. Neptune led by three (49-46) at half-time and by four at the end of the third (66-62), with Killester unable to overcome the deficit in the last. Roy Downey (21), Miles Washington (20) and Nil Sabata 13 top-scored for the Cork club. Tomas Fernandez Zerolo (20), Kason Harrell (20), Ciarán Roe (13) top scored for Killester.

NUIG Maree and UCD Marian had a thrilling climax to their game, a three-pointer with two seconds left brought the game level at 82-82, before Lovre Tvrdic picked up possession from the restart and converted his buzzer-beating shot, to seal a 84-82 Maree win.