Fionnuala McCormack smashes personal best, finished fifth in Valencia

Fionnuala McCormack produced a stunning run at the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning, clocking 2:23:58 to finish fifth, which carved almost three minutes from her lifetime best.

McCormack’s previous best was the 2:26:47 she ran in Chicago in 2019, and earlier this year she finished 25th in the Olympic marathon in Sapporo. The performance leaves McCormack second on the Irish all-time list behind Catherina McKiernan, who clocked 2:22:23 in Amsterdam in 1998.