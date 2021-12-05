Fionnuala McCormack smashes personal best, finished fifth in Valencia

McCormack's previous best was in Chicago in 2019, and earlier this year she finished 25th in the Olympic marathon in Sapporo
Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 11:22
Cathal Dennehy

Fionnuala McCormack produced a stunning run at the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning, clocking 2:23:58 to finish fifth, which carved almost three minutes from her lifetime best.

McCormack’s previous best was the 2:26:47 she ran in Chicago in 2019, and earlier this year she finished 25th in the Olympic marathon in Sapporo. The performance leaves McCormack second on the Irish all-time list behind Catherina McKiernan, who clocked 2:22:23 in Amsterdam in 1998.

On what was a cool, sunny day in Valencia, McCormack set off with great intent, passing halfway in 1:11:33 and she sliced through the field over the latter half to the line four minutes behind Nancy Jelagat of Kenya, who took victory in 2:19:31.

McCormack will be hoping for a quick recovery from her breakthrough run, with the European Cross Country Championships taking place in Dublin next Sunday where she is part of the line-up for the senior women’s race.

Such a turnaround is rare at the elite level but has been done before, with US record holder Deena Kastor finishing 34th at the World Cross Country seven days after clocking a 2:32 marathon back in 2013.

Elsewhere, Waterford’s Barry Keane had a big breakthrough over 5,000m in Boston on Saturday night, carving three seconds from Alistair Cragg’s Irish indoor record by clocking 13:25.96.

Cragg’s mark had stood since 2003, with Keane’s run all the more impressive given his focus in recent months had been on cross country – the Butler University student finishing 100th at the NCAA Championships a fortnight ago.

