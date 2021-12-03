Two-time world champion Sanita Puspure gets coaching role at UCC

Three-time Olympian Sanita Puspure has been appointed the head coach at the rowing programme at UCC.

Puspure, a world champion in 2018 and 2019 is a Level 3 qualified rowing coach and recently completed a Degree in Sport Science and Conditioning with Setanta College.

“I'm very excited to accept this role as a rowing head coach in UCC and I'm looking forward to sharing all my knowledge and skills with all the athletes and helping them to reach their goals in sport," she said.

UCC Rowing Club has over 200 registered members for 2021/22 across novice, intermediate, club and senior crews – both male and female.

Puspure will have the responsibility of coaching a number of high-profile rowers as the club boasts several Olympians as current members including gold medal winner Paul O’Donovan, Bronze medal winner Emily Hegarty, and rowers who were part of Team Ireland in the Tokyo games such as Ronan Byrne, Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy and Tara Hanlon.

The club also has several international rowers such as club captain Hugh Sutton, John Kearney, Alex Byrne, and Will Ronayne who have competed at Junior, U23, and Senior Level for Ireland.

Martin Kilbane and David Breen will work closely with Puspure to develop the new crop of rowers who are just starting out on their journey wearing the college's famours 'Skull and Bones' and who aspire to be Ireland’s next Olympians.

“We extend a warm welcome to Sanita joining our team of coaches in UCC and bring her drive, passion and expertise to work with our very successful rowing programme," said Morgan Buckley, Director of Sport and Physical Activity in UCC.

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support of Bank of Ireland who make an amazing contribution to our sports programme in UCC, including supporting teams sports scholarship and coaching.”