When you love sports but they don’t love you back

Kavitha Davidson and Jessica Luther weren’t planning on writing a book. As the two journalists say themselves, a “snarky rejoinder” was about all they had in mind, but then a publisher got involved.

The result, Loving Sports When They Don’t Love You Back: Dilemmas of the Modern Sports Fan, is the kind of book everyone who’s interested in sport should have on their shelves: it brings that nagging, vague unease you often feel about your favourite team or sport into sharp focus, articulating that discomfort with pinpointed questions.

What do you think when your team features a domestic abuser?

Is taking performance-enhancing drugs wrong?

What if you find your favourite sporting icon’s politics disgusting?

First, though, the snarky rejoinder origin story.

“Jessica and I met on Twitter,” says Davidson.

“Women who work in sport on Twitter, it’s a very tight-knit group — we’re all over the country but we go through the same BS. We covered similar things, we had a similar political outlook, and it came to a head around the Super Bowl a few years ago.”

Every year for the Super Bowl, media outlets across the US can be relied upon to target women who aren’t interested in sport with what Davidson (generously) describes as “a condescending Mickey Mouse piece geared at women who aren’t interested in sport — ‘how to survive a Super Bowl party’ or ‘how to talk to your boyfriend about football’.

“It’s always really basic football terminology and a recipe for dips for the party.

“We got tired of that being the narrative, the only kind of articles we saw that were geared towards women — articles that definitely weren’t geared towards women like Jessica and me, the millions of us who are sports fans.

“It was out of exhaustion and we felt we should write a snarky rejoinder — Jessica’s in the opposite situation in that her husband isn’t interested in sport at all, so our idea was ‘how to talk to your husband when he isn’t interested in sport at all’.”

The concept grew and grew. Luther met a friend who worked at University of Texas press, and their idea for a one-off piece “got massaged by our editor there into a much bigger endeavour”, as Davidson puts it.

Very well. When it comes to weighing the political hinterland of a sport, though, what about the fan who pleads exhaustion? The person who, at the end of a weary day, simply wants to let their favourite sport wash over them rather than frowning through all of the moral implications?

“We totally understand,” says Luther.

“There are times when I just want to watch sports and be entertained, that I feel like just watching for the entertainment.

“But that’s a lucky position to be in, to be able to watch sports and divorce it from politics that cleanly — that it’s pure entertainment for you. I don’t think that’s something Kavitha and I could do necessarily, and we figured that was probably true for a lot of people out there.

“And that’s one of the reasons we began the book with concussion, because that’s not necessarily political but it’s still something that fans have a lot of feelings about while they watch sport. It’s how the game is played and it’s a consequence of that.” Luther makes a convincing argument about the politicisation of another constituency in sport: the athletes themselves.

“I think sports are always political and you’re lucky if you don’t see it like that, but one theme throughout the book is that the athletes themselves are human beings operating in a political world and making all kinds of choices within the existing systems.

“So they’re not divorced from these issues, and when it’s important to them it should probably be important to us too, as consumers of the labour they’re doing.”

Kavitha Davidson and Jessica Luther

So what happens when you don’t agree with the athlete’s politics?

“We’re seeing that in the States now with a handful of NBA players being vocal about being anti-vaxxers,” says Davidson.

“Our politics lean to the left so it’s a stand we disagree with, though with the vaccine there’s the element of public health and natural responsibility. But intellectually, if you defend an athlete’s right to speak on Black Lives Matter, then you must also defend an athlete’s right to speak about things we disagree with. That’s a right everyone has and as Jessica says, they’re humans too.

“In the States, sports media skews very conservative, so when we said we didn’t see a lot of media or journalism that was geared towards women or gay people or whatever — we didn’t see a lot of sports media that took the progressive position on certain things.

“We’ve been hoping to provide a counterbalance.” Luther expands on the point: “I want them to say those things — I want to know if these people don’t agree with me, or think racist things, or believe homophobic things. I want athletes to have that platform so we can react appropriately.

“I want to consume things that are ethically and morally good but I am absolutely for people with different political positions or

views on the world talking about those things — even if what they say makes me upset.

“That’s very different to ‘I don’t want to hear about politics in sport’.”

Fair enough. Are some sports, or sports organisations, worse than others when it comes to political awareness? Golf, for instance, wouldn’t strike this writer as being on the cutting edge of self-awareness, but Davidson has other nominees: “I’d throw Fifa and the IOC in there also, because you’re talking about corruption and slave labour.

“In America, NFL owners skew very conservative, baseball owners as well, though that seems to be changing.

“But golf . . . the ethos around that doesn’t seem rooted in fairness and equality.”

At the other end of that spectrum, the organisations which get it right, she identifies the WNBA as “at the forefront of that conversation, those women have been talking about these issues for years.

“The former owner of the Atlanta Dream was a Senator (Kelly Loeffler) running for re-election on a Republican ticket which went against the values of a lot of WNBA players. A lot of players organised and were integral to her not being re-elected.

“TIDES (The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport) grades leagues and media on diversity every year, and consistently the NBA and WNBA get very high grades.

“The NBA has had to be very progressive in the last 20 years in recognising the power of athletes and in encouraging athletes to use their platforms to speak on issues like Black Lives Matter. They get it right most of the time and do it better than most others.”

Luther chips in with a salient observation. Some fans can accommodate a certain discomfort when it comes to their sport, but the discomfort can itself be a marker of awareness.

“I believe it’s good when people are uncomfortable — and being okay with being uncomfortable, because then you’re recognising those power structures and how they work even if you’re enjoying the product.

“I deeply loved college football, for instance, I grew up with it. But I’ve totally given it up for a whole host of reasons. And maybe sometimes you just have to throw in the towel and say ‘that’s it’.

“There are different reactions but I think it’s okay for someone to watch a sport for 20 minutes while they’re having a coffee. I don’t have a problem with that.

“When we were writing the book at first it was going to be more prescriptive — ‘How to love sports when they don’t love you back’, giving people advice on the ‘how’ part, but that’s too hard. It’s too hard to draw those lines in the sand, people have to make those choices for yourselves.”

Those choices change, too. There are ethical challenges on the horizon which would have been unthinkable 10 years ago.

“I’m really interested in biometrics,” says Luther, “Where information is collected on athletes which allow them to be much better. It’s very interesting here in college sports, which is an exploitative system in general, but where there are now questions about who owns that data and whether it’ll be used against an athlete if they become professional. There are so many unanswered questions about how that information can be used, just as there is any time we have new technology. Facebook could have been really good, for instance, so I would always worry about the other side of tech — I feel biometrics could be a real problem one day.”

Davidson sees other challenges driven by technology: “There are very restrictive laws being imposed on a woman’s right to choose in various states across America, which is an issue that isn’t going away. But something else which cuts across a lot of the issues we discuss in the book — racism, homophobia, misogyny —- is online abuse. It’s something that happens to famous people, or anyone with an online following, but athletes in particular are being targeted to a horrible extent, as we saw after the Euros. Combatting hate speech online is something people have spoken about online for years, and it’ll be interesting to see if it’s athletes who lead the charge on that.”

- Loving Sports When They Don’t Love You Back: Dilemmas of the Modern Sports Fan is published by the University of Texas Press.