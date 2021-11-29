John Treacy confident Dublin will still host European Cross Country

John Treacy remains confident that the SPAR European Cross Country Championships will go ahead in Dublin next month, despite the appearance of the new Omicron strain of Covid which has prompted such widespread concern in recent weeks.

The event is due to take place on December 12th but a fortnight can be an eternity when it comes to the changing landscape created by the pandemic.

The Sport Ireland CEO, however, is making positive sounds.

"I haven't heard anything yet," he said of an event which is now due to include Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Norwegian who won the Olympic 1,500m in Tokyo this summer. "Obviously we're dealing with European countries, there's no update but I wouldn't anticipate (a problem).

“Hopefully everything will be okay and, fingers crossed, there's a lot of very good work done in terms of the organisation of the event and we're looking forward to hosting it."

Treacy was also asked about the latest internal wrangling in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA), which is again threatening to tear the sport apart at all levels. Suggestions have been made that Sport Ireland withhold State funding until matters have been resolved.

"Boxing always gives us plenty to worry about but the long and short of it is there's a review going on at the moment that will come up with recommendations,” he explained.

"And this was initiated a long time ago by the IABA and ourselves. The issues going on at the moment are around the Boxing Council and who runs boxing affairs.

"I believe that people need to be talking to each other, to sit down and communicate openly with each other. There's no room in sport for that type of behaviour so we want to make sure we support the executive and get on with their business.

"There's a fine line for Sport Ireland because we can't keep interfering with the governance of an organisation and we don't want to be in that space. It's up to them to carry out their elections and put people in place, a proper board in place, and run the organisation professionally.

"They need to run their own sport."

Treacy’s long term as chief executive of Sport Ireland will come to a conclusion at the end of next month and Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has explained that it will be into 2022 before a successor is chosen.

"There's a shortlisting of candidates ongoing and we expect some interviews to happen in December," said Minister Chambers. “It will be into next year before there will be any recommendation on a replacement.

"I just want to thank John for all his public service over many years for sport."