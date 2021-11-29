Olympic star Jakob Ingebrigtsen to compete in Dublin

One of the biggest stars in world athletics is coming to Dublin next week after the Norwegian athletics federation announced that Jakob Ingebrigtsen will lead their team at the European Cross Country Championships.
The 21-year-old is a four-time winner of the U-20 race at the event and will make his debut at senior level in Abbotstown on Sunday, December 12. Earlier this year he won Olympic gold over 1500m in Tokyo and he’s the reigning European champion over both 1500m and 5000m. He will be joined in Dublin by his older brother Filip, who won the senior men’s title at the 2018 European Cross Country Championships and who is a world championship bronze medallist over 1500m.
Their older brother Henrik, a former European champion over 1500m, will be absent as he continues his comeback from injury, but the presence of Jakob and Filip will add major interest for spectators. Both will line up in the senior men’s 10,000m race, where Jakob will prove tough to beat given he clocked a blazing 12:48.45 for 5000m this year.
The Irish team will be led by national champion Hiko Tonosa, who’s hoping for a top-10 finish, while Fionnuala McCormack will lead the Irish in the senior women’s 8000m event just seven days after racing this Sunday’s Valencia Marathon. Tickets are required for entrance and are €8 for adults and free for U-16s.