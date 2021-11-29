Olympic star Jakob Ingebrigtsen to compete in Dublin

One of the biggest stars in world athletics is coming to Dublin next week after the Norwegian athletics federation announced that Jakob Ingebrigtsen will lead their team at the European Cross Country Championships.

The 21-year-old is a four-time winner of the U-20 race at the event and will make his debut at senior level in Abbotstown on Sunday, December 12. Earlier this year he won Olympic gold over 1500m in Tokyo and he’s the reigning European champion over both 1500m and 5000m. He will be joined in Dublin by his older brother Filip, who won the senior men’s title at the 2018 European Cross Country Championships and who is a world championship bronze medallist over 1500m.