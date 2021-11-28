Basketball: Six in a row keeps WIT Wildcats on top of Super League

WIT Waterford Wildcats made it six wins in a row, edging Fr Mathews 74-72 on Saturday and are now the sole leaders of the MissQuote.ie Super League after DCU Mercy, who had been joint-top, lost 80-77 at The Address UCC Glanmire.

Wildcats trailed 35-34 at half-time against Fr Mathews, but a strong third quarter saw them go 59-48 in front, before a Fr Mathews fightback in the final quarter.

Rachel Thompson top scored for Wildcats with 27, followed by Sinead Deegan (14) and Sarah Hickey (11). Fr Mathews scoring was headed by Shannon Brady (23), Gráinne Dwyer (14) and Trish Byrne (10).

Glanmire defeated DCU Mercy 80-77 in a tight contest at the Mardyke Arena. Ireland international Claire Melia top scored with 33 points, followed by Carrie Shephard (23) and Áine McKenna (10). DCU Mercy’s American duo Bailey Greenberg and Alarie Mayze led their offense with 26 points and 15 points respectively.

Singleton SuperValu Brunell responded to their home overtime defeat to Wildcats in the previous round, by picking up a 107-87 road win at Killester. Kwanza Murray was red hot at the basket, with a whopping 49 points, while Shannon Ryan had 32 and Ireland co-captain Edel Thornton scored eight. Myah Taylor led the offensive charge for Killester with 38 points.

The game between IT Carlow Basketball and Trinity Meteors was postponed due to Covid-19, while Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics’ game with Team Garvey’s St Mary’s was cancelled, after the away side didn’t travel.

In MissQuote.ie Division 1 Portlaoise Panthers inflicted a first defeat of the season on Ulster University, winning 57-54 at St Mary’s Hall. Limerick Sport Huskies picked up their fourth win in a row, a 82-74 success at Phoenix Rockets. Limerick Celtics were 83-82 winners at Swords Thunder, while NUIG Mystics won 76-66 at Griffith College Templeogue. Tipperary Knights beat LYIT Donegal 90-83.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, Limerick Sport Eagles lost their unbeaten start to the season, defeated 92-83 at home by IT Carlow Basketball.

Killarney Cougars suffered back-to-back home defeats in the space of three days. They were beaten 88-72 by Limerick Celtics on Thursday, and succumbed to Fr Mathews 77-59 on Saturday.

Portlaoise Panthers beat Scotts Lakers Killarney 77-71.

Both Ulster University against LYIT Donegal and Limerick Celtics versus WIT Vikings were postponed due to Covid-19.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents National Cup, Fr Mathews won 87-76 at Portlaoise Panthers and they now host UCC Demons in the quarter-finals next Saturday.