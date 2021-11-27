LeBron James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture

James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night.
LeBron James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture

LeBron James

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 14:48
Nolan Phillips, LA

LeBron James was fined $15,000 (€13,200) for an obscene gesture Friday by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language.

James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night.

He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension.

Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland’s Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his facemask at a referee Wednesday. He was given a technical foul and ejected for that action, with 49 seconds left in the second quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 125-121 loss at Sacramento.

More in this section

Tranmere Rovers v Morecambe - Sky Bet League Two - Play-off - Semi Final - First Leg - Prenton Park Tranmere and Bangor races first fixtures to fall victim to Storm Arwen
Michael Vaughan File Photo Michael Vaughan ‘sorry’ for hurt Azeem Rafiq has gone through in racism case
Basketball: Ireland announce arrival at Europe's top table in style Basketball: Ireland announce arrival at Europe's top table in style
<p>Ireland women's captain Laura Delany. Picture: iZimPhoto/Photo JEKESAI NJIKIZANA</p>

Ireland miss out on World Cup as qualifiers abandoned mid-tournament due to Covid

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up