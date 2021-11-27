Tranmere and Bangor races first fixtures to fall victim to Storm Arwen

Tranmere’s Prenton Park suffered storm damage. (Tim Goode/PA)

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 11:21
Tom Williams

Tranmere’s game with Stevenage and the jump racing meet at Bangor have been called off as sport began to feel the force of Storm Arwen.

The Sky Bet League Two game at Prenton Park was postponed on Saturday morning with Rovers confirming the high winds were to blame.

“Damage from Storm Arwen has resulted in a small section of the main stand roof being blown off and a significant amount of roof signage and guttering has been blown down,” a statement read.

“The (safety advisory group)have advised that it is not safe to proceed with the game until the roof has been properly inspected. Whilst this is a big disappointment, the safety of fans is of course everyone’s primary concern.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Bangor’s card of seven races has also been called off, with the course having suffered damage overnight.

<p>Ireland women's captain Laura Delany. Picture: iZimPhoto/Photo JEKESAI NJIKIZANA</p>

