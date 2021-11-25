Basketball: Ireland announce arrival at Europe's top table in style

Ireland 81 Cyprus 73

Ireland’s made a successful return to the top tier of European basketball, with a 81-73 win over Cyprus in their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre Qualifier Round 1 game in Nicosia.

Jordan Blount top scored with 21 points, while John Carroll and Taiwo Badmus each had 14 points.

It was an impressive, controlled, performance from Mark Keenan’s side, bar Ioannis Giannaras’ layup after just three seconds, Ireland led throughout after that. There were no signs of nerves in the opening minute, two three-point jump shots from Blount and Carroll established an early 6-2 advantage. A couple of Brian Fitzpatrick free throws had Ireland 18-10 up, with a little under four minutes to go in the quarter. Cyprus managed to reduce the arrears, to 20-17, by end of the quarter.

Mark Keenan’s side started the second quarter with a 10 point run, a Taiwo Badmus driving layup was sandwiched between a three-point jump shot and a driving lay-up from Blount, to make it 27-17.

The points continued to flow for Ireland, layups from Blount and Fitzpatrick, followed by another three-point jump shot from Sean Flood extended their lead to 37-19 with a little over two and a half minutes to go.

The momentum was with Ireland - a nice steal on the halfway by Taiwo Badmus, followed by a dunk, brought the score to 41-22 with two minutes to go. before a mini-revival from the hosts reduced the deficit to 44-31 by half-time.

John Carroll attempts a block in action for Ireland against Cyprus in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers

It was first blood to Ireland in the third, with another Badmus dunk, to signal their intent. Cyprus brought it within 10 after a Sotirios Manolopoulos layup, 52-42, and Ireland called a timeout.

Some crisp, swift, passing on the edge was finished off with another Blount three-point jump shot and it was 63-46 with three and a half minutes remaining in the third.

Ireland led by 16 going into the final quarter by when Simon Michail landed a three-point jump shot for Cyprus, there was 10 in it with seven minutes to play.

Cyprus couldn't close the gap, still 10 down heading into the final minutes.

But with a minute a half to go Ciaran Roe burst in and fed Carroll for a layup, his vocal celebration told its own story, Ireland were ahead 81-69. Ireland rode out the final seconds, keeping Cyprus at arms length, winning 81-73.

“We put Cyprus on the backfoot for the whole game, so I am absolutely delighted with our guys and our energy," said Ireland coach Keenen. "We played a bit smaller in size, but we made up for that, so I am absolutely delighted.

“I haven’t seen the scoring spread, but we had a good spread, when you start hitting shots at the start of the game it opens up the lanes of the basket. So it is a good job that we made them early on and it opened up the game for us to be able to have that combination of attack at the basket and making the shots from the outside.

“We dictated a lot of that game. Of course we left the door open several times, where we could have put it to bed earlier, but look, absolutely delighted how we closed it out at the end"

Ireland play Austria in their second FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre Qualifer Round 1 game at the National Basketball Arena at 5pm on Sunday, a game which is live on TG4.

IRELAND: Taiwo Badmus (14), Jordan Blount (21), John Carroll (14), Brian Fitzpatrick (4), Sean Flood (7), Kyle Hosford (5), James Gormley (0), Stephen James (0), Lorcan Murphy (10) Adrian O’Sullivan (3), Eoin Quigley (3), Ciaran Roe (0).

CYPRUS: Sotirios Manolopoulous (11), Ioannis Giannaras (16), Roberto Mantovani (10), Filippos Vasileios Tigkas (5), Panagiotis Markou (9), Rafail Eleftheriou (5), Viktor Ieronymidis (7), Ioannis Pasiali (DNP), Michailis Koumis (3), Georgios Tretiakov (0), Christos Loizides (0), Simon Michail (7).