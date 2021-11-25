Hockey: Glenanne to provide litmus for Cork C of I in Senior Cup

Cork C of I will get a big test of their credentials when they take on Glenanne in the quarter-finals of the men’s Irish Senior Cup on Saturday in Dublin.

The Garryduff side are unbeaten on all fronts this term, topping Munster Division One and starting their EYHL Division 2 campaign in rude health with a 5-0 win over Rathgar.

But the Glens will be a different level to anything they have faced this term with the Tallaght club sitting equal second in the top division.

The Glens were understrength last week with Shannon Boucher, Richie Shaw, Richard Couse and Rowland Rixon-Fuller all out but, in Shane O’Donoghue, they have the country’s outstanding goalscorer at the heart of things.

Monkstown host YMCA, Pembroke meet Cookstown and Three Rock Rovers take on Lisnagarvey in the other games.

On the women’s side, Catholic Institute face a trip to Ulster Premier side Banbridge in their quarter-final tie but should have enough in the tank to advance to the final four.

Ashton, meanwhile, are looking to continue their excellent run in the Irish Hockey Trophy on home turf having already won at Three Rock and CI in Belfast.

Clontarf arrive, though, in fine form with three wins in succession in the Leinster league.

UCC and Cork C of I have their first EYHL2 home games, facing Ards and Lurgan respectively