Hockey: Glenanne to provide litmus for Cork C of I in Senior Cup

The Garryduff side are unbeaten on all fronts this term, topping Munster Division One and starting their EYHL Division 2 campaign in rude health with a 5-0 win over Rathgar.
Hockey: Glenanne to provide litmus for Cork C of I in Senior Cup

The Garryduff side are unbeaten on all fronts this term, topping Munster Division One and starting their EYHL Division 2 campaign in rude health with a 5-0 win over Rathgar.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 19:57
Stephen Findlater

Cork C of I will get a big test of their credentials when they take on Glenanne in the quarter-finals of the men’s Irish Senior Cup on Saturday in Dublin.

The Garryduff side are unbeaten on all fronts this term, topping Munster Division One and starting their EYHL Division 2 campaign in rude health with a 5-0 win over Rathgar.

But the Glens will be a different level to anything they have faced this term with the Tallaght club sitting equal second in the top division.

The Glens were understrength last week with Shannon Boucher, Richie Shaw, Richard Couse and Rowland Rixon-Fuller all out but, in Shane O’Donoghue, they have the country’s outstanding goalscorer at the heart of things.

Monkstown host YMCA, Pembroke meet Cookstown and Three Rock Rovers take on Lisnagarvey in the other games.

On the women’s side, Catholic Institute face a trip to Ulster Premier side Banbridge in their quarter-final tie but should have enough in the tank to advance to the final four.

Ashton, meanwhile, are looking to continue their excellent run in the Irish Hockey Trophy on home turf having already won at Three Rock and CI in Belfast.

Clontarf arrive, though, in fine form with three wins in succession in the Leinster league.

UCC and Cork C of I have their first EYHL2 home games, facing Ards and Lurgan respectively

More in this section

Zimbabwe Cricket: Captain fantastic Laura Delany inspires Ireland to crucial win
FIA World Rally Championship Finland - Shakedown Motorsport: Record entry for Killarney Historic Rally
Lifestyle Sports - adidas Dublin Marathon 2008 Female athletes chief targets of abuse on Twitter during the Olympic Games
#Hockey
<p>Taiwo Badmus in action for Ireland against Cyprus in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers</p>

Basketball: Ireland announce arrival at Europe's top table in style

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up