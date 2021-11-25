Motorsport: Record entry for Killarney Historic Rally

Saturday's Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally has its biggest entry headed by recent M-Sport WRC recruits Waterford’s Craig Breen and Killarney’s Paul Nagle.

Two years ago, driving a Ford Escort, they were involved in a pulsating contest with the similar car of Killarney duo Rob Duggan/Ger Conway, who prevailed at the end of the day’s eight stages by a margin of 14.4 seconds.

They won the all-silver Maurice Nagle Trophy, a magnificent piece crafted by local silversmith Fintan Foley that Nagle, in particular, would dearly like to get his hands on come tomorrow evening.

This time around, Breen/Nagle will have a 330bhp BMW E30 at their disposal, a car prepared by Netherlands based MATS outfit run by Mats van den Brand. They are the raging hot favourites to claim victory on the double run over the three iconic stages at Moll’s Gap, Beallaghbeama and Caragh Lake that are split by a service halt at the Liebherr complex in Fossa.

Opposition comes from the likes of Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Ford Sierra RS Cosworth 4x4), who was up to third in the 2019 event before he was forced to retire. Millstreet-born pair Denis Moynihan and Mark Falvey both in Mk. 1 Ford Escorts, have a great knowledge of the terrain and Killarney’s Alan Ring in the ex-Ari Vatanen Subaru Legacy will be on home territory while Welsh ace Neil Williams (Ford Escort RS1800) always impresses in Killarney.

Others include Cathan McCourt (Ford Escort RS1800), Donagh Kelly (BMW E30), Ray Breen (Subaru Legacy RS) and Denis Cronin (Ford Escort Mk2), who completes a landmark 40 years of competition that began in Killarney.

Earlier this week there were issues between the Killarney organisers and the governing body, Motorsport Ireland, who rowed back on a directive that could have led to the event not going ahead.

The Modified category is an absorbing contest with local hot shoes Colin O’Donoghue and Rob Duggan renewing their ultra-competitive rivalry. Cavan duo Gary Kiernan and Chris Armstrong, both in Escorts, Donegal’s Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla) and Declan Gallagher (Toyota Starlet) along with fellow Ulster drivers Ryan Loughran, Martin McGee and Gary McPhillips all have the capacity to challenge.

The opening stage at Moll’s Gap starts at 8.30am with the finish at the Gleneagle Hotel just after 2pm.