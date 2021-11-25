Cricket: Captain fantastic Laura Delany inspires Ireland to crucial win

An inspired performance from captain Laura Delany led Ireland to victory over the Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Harare on Thursday.

Delany struck 75 off 75 balls and claimed 1-24 from 10 overs in a masterful display to lead her side to a 29-run win over the Dutch.

Ireland’s longest-serving captain has blossomed under head coach Ed Joyce and today showed all the experience of her 11 years of international cricket.

She not only bailed Ireland out with the bat from a precarious position of 85-5, but turned the screws with the ball and removed the dangerous Babette de Leede – and to top off her performance, she was involved in two Dutch run-outs in a Player of the Match display.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first for the second consecutive game in the tournament, Ireland’s openers Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul gave their side another solid platform with their second half-century opening stand in as many games.

Lewis was the aggressor in the partnership, looking formidable as she pounced on anything over-pitched, finding the boundary seven times in her innings of 46 from 47 balls. However, after seeing off the Netherlands seamers with ease, Lewis dragged a long hop from leg-spinner Caroline de Lange straight to mid-wicket – slapping her pads with her bat out of frustration at what was her first false stroke of the day.

With the score on 61-1 in the 13th over, Ireland’s batters were seemingly well set to push on for a big score, but just as they did during the last match against the West Indies, the girls in green lost wickets in clusters – with four wickets tumbling in the next five overs and Ireland teetering on 85-5.

Needing some cool heads and patient batting to recover the situation, it was left to captain Delany and the experienced Eimear Richardson to lead the fightback, the pair putting on an 85-run sixth-wicket partnership to ensure Ireland would get a defendable total.

However, just like in the defeat to the West Indies, Ireland failed to bat out the 50 overs, losing their 10th wicket with 199 on the board - but leaving a huge 49 balls left unbowled.

Orla Prendergast led the charge with the ball - taking four wickets while Ireland also impressed in the field with three run outs as the Dutch collapsed from 158-3 to 170 all out.

The win means Ireland are in a great position to reach the Super Six stage of the competition, but with points from the first round carrying over to the next group, Ed Joyce's side will be looking for another win when they take on Sri Lanka on Monday.