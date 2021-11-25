Female athletes chief targets of abuse on Twitter during the Olympic Games

Female athletes were the target of 87% of abuse identified on Twitter during the Tokyo Olympics, according to a study released today by World Athletics.

As part of its commitment to safeguarding the sport, the world governing body worked with data science company Signify Group and sports investigations company Quest Global to gain an understanding of the level of online abuse in athletics.

A sample of 161 Twitter handles of Olympic athletes was selected, with 240,707 tweets analyzed over a three-week period covering the Tokyo Games, with a text analysis searching for slurs, offensive images, and emojis that could indicate abuse.

The study found 132 targeted discriminatory posts from 119 authors, with 23 of the 161 tracked athletes targeted for abuse during the period. Out of the 23 athletes, 16 were women, with 115 of the abusive posts directed at female athletes and just 17 at male athletes.

Almost two-thirds of identified abuse was directed at just two athletes – both black and female – while the two most common forms of abuse were of a sexist (29%) and/or racist (26%) nature. Unfounded doping accusations made up 25% of abusive messages, while 10% consisted of transphobic (9%) and homophobic (1%) posts. Almost 90% of racist abuse was targeted at US athletes, despite them representing only 23% of the study set.

The analysis consisted of a triage process which involved assessing each of the flagged posts, analysing their content and context and providing a view as to which one of four tiers of required action they met.

“This research is disturbing in so many ways but what strikes me the most is that the abuse is targeted at individuals who are celebrating and sharing their performances and talent as a way to inspire and motivate people,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. “To face the kinds of abuse they have is unfathomable and we all need to do more to stop this. Shining a light on the issue is just the first step.”

World Athletics stated that it is conducting further research in this area and has used the findings of this survey to introduce an Online Abuse Framework for its own social media channels to ensure they are environments free from abuse.

In a different study released earlier this year, 11% of competitors at the 2018 World Athletics U20 Championships said they had experienced physical abuse in connection with athletics, with 22% saying they had experienced verbal abuse related to the sport.

In a questionnaire given to 480 competitors, one in 10 young elite athletes said they had experienced sexual abuse related to athletics, with the authors stating the “prevalence of verbal and physical abuses inside and outside the athletics setting are similar between young male and female elite athletes.” The authors stated that the “prevalence of verbal, physical, or sexual abuse is high but globally consistent with what has been reported in elite athletes in countries like Australia, Canada, or Sweden.” Earlier this month World Athletics launched its safeguarding policy, a 16-page document that identifies specific roles and responsibilities for member federations, area associations and World Athletics in protecting athletes and other participants in the sport. It describes the procedures to be followed if harassment, abuse or exploitation occurs and sets out processes for victims to be supported.

“Athletics clubs, schools and community sports environments should be safe and happy places for those in our sport,” said Coe. “The policy is just the start. It must be implemented, monitored and developed at all levels in our sport and we will make that a priority as we move forward.”