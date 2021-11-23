Road Bowling bosses bid to put a challenging spell in rearview mirror

Ból-Chumann na hÉireann, the national governing body for road bowling, faces a critically important national convention next week, having to deal with the fallout both from Covid-19 and a period of turbulence in its own affairs.

Michael Brennan, stepped into the role as national chair, just as Covid-19 began to emerge. In the middle of the pandemic the association found itself in a dispute that was eventually arbitrated by the SDSI (Sports Disputes Solutions Ireland). Fallout from that caused more choppy waters. In August, a Special Convention voted to appoint a new honorary secretary. An issue around membership is also percolating within the association.

Brennan and his executive hope this convention marks a sea change. A new strategic plan will be unveiled, soon to be followed by new governance structures.

The long list of motions include one to appoint a national child welfare and safeguarding officer, withdrawal from SDSI and replacing it with a new independent body, enhanced inclusion for girls, new competitions, rules changes, and blended meeting formats.

The association is also gearing itself up for the European Championships in May, which may signal a more definite emergence from Covid-19. A second round of road trials were conducted in Castletownkenneigh on Sunday.

James O’Donovan has one foot on the plane for Germany after carding a very impressive 1,247m for nine shots. Martin Coppinger, Séamus Sexton, and Gary Daly have also put themselves in the frame. Darragh Dempsey and Rachel Kingston were outstanding again in the two youth trials. Hannah Sexton is making a mark at senior level too, recording 861.5m. The Dutch had their first road trial too, under very strict Covid-19 protocols. The big news from that camp was Lindsay Leussink’s two sensational runs. She scored 1.282.9m in the first and 1,267.7m in the second run, beating Silke Tulk both times. Luuk Zanderink has his eye on David Murphy’s gold medal after his astonishing score of 1,700 m. In the youth section Bart Hemmer with a score of 1,255 m is another one to watch.

Ger Connolly beat Shane Shannon by a bowl at Shannonvale on Saturday. He had 80m odds after his first two past Cleary’s. Shannon only beat that by 10m with his third. Connolly’s made the quarry in three more to keep his lead close to a bowl. Shannon closed the gap to Buttimer’s pillars, but Connolly was a bowl in front at Desmond’s. Shannon cut the odds to just 50m with a good bowl from Desmond’s. He lost momentum when he missed Kingston’s with his next.

Denis Wilmot had a comfortable win over Declan O’Donovan at Shannonvale on Sunday. Only a metre separated them after two each to Cleary’s. Wilmot went up a few gears in the next three to the light at the quarry where he led by a bowl. He made the Buttimer’s pillars in two more and followed with a great bowl to Desmond’s to push his lead to almost two bowls. He played two more good bowls to Kingston’s where was almost three clear.

Dylan Galvin beat Seán Nyhan in the last shot of the Mid-Cork Novice C final at Newcestown.

Ahead of his international trial on Sunday, Darragh Dempsey beat Joe O’Brien by a bowl of odds at Caheragh to reach the Carbery Junior C final.

In Ballinacurra, Stephen Bowen beat Jim Coffey Jnr in the last shot and Martin O’Donovan beat Michael O’Leary. In the Munster Vintage championship, Donal O’Sullivan beat Mick Murphy at Timoleague and Harry Russell beat DD Carroll at Caheragh.