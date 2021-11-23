Cricket: Despite good start, Ireland well beaten in opening World Cup qualifier

Ireland tasted defeat in the opening game of the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, falling to a six-wicket defeat against the West Indies.

Despite a good start for the Irish with a 79-run opening partnership by Gaby Lewis (36) and Leah Paul (25), the Caribbean side were dominant for large periods, reaching their target of 160 with 63 balls to spare.

From 79-0, Ireland lost five wickets for just 23 runs in the next seven overs. Amy Hunter was run out before she could score, and was soon followed by Paul who was bowled behind her legs, out for 25. The middle-order offered little resistance until Eimear Richardson (32) was joined by Mary Waldron (12), and the pair sought to stabilise the Irish innings.

However, despite the fightback, Ireland were bowled out in 43 overs for 159.

Needing early wickets to put pressure on the chasing side, the Irish bowlers could only watch on as the experienced West Indian opener Deandra Dottin hit out early. With rain threatening, the West Indian batters sought to stay ahead of the DLS score, and brought up the 50 in the 11th over. A deflected run out of Rashada Williams (8) – left stranded at the non-strikers end – gave the Irish side some distant hope, before the rain eventually arrived and forced players to leave the pitch after 14 overs with the Caribbean side on 63-1.

It was Player of the Match Dottin’s day, though, with the 30-year old Barbadian opener hitting eight fours and a six in an innings of 73, finally falling to a well-held caught and bowled by Richardson.

After the match, Irish captain Laura Delany maintained a determined and focused perspective:

"We wouldn't be here if we didn't want to qualify - we're only one game into the tournament, and still have two games to play. We have yet to play our best cricket, so I'm looking forward to the next two games," the 28-year-old Dubliner said.

“I was really happy that we took it into the 40th over, and our spinners put in a really good spell in the middle overs – hopefully in the next game we can take a couple of early wickets and put a little bit more pressure on our opposition.”

Ireland’s next match is on Thursday against the Netherlands.