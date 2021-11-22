Fionnuala McCormack named in Irish team for European Cross Country Championships

Fionnuala McCormack has been named in the Irish team for the European Cross Country Championships on December 12, the 37-year-old Wicklow athlete set to contest the event in Abbotstown just seven days after racing the Valencia Marathon.

McCormack, who won the senior women’s title in 2011 and 2012, was absent from Sunday’s nationals as she builds up to the race in Valencia on December 5, which has been the focus of her training in recent months. While her participation will likely hinge on how she recovers from that race, she would likely add significant strength to the six-strong senior women’s team.