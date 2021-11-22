Cricket: Ireland looking to 'pull off a few results' at World Cup qualifiers

Ireland continue their quest to qualify for a Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time since 2005 in Harare on Tuesday.

After falling short in the 20-over World Cup qualifiers in August, this qualifying campaign, which starts with a clash against the West Indies (Tuesday, 7.30am Irish time), will see captain Laura Delany hoping for a better showing from her side in the 50-over format.

Delany was named the ICC International Women’s Player of the Month for October for her leadership and performances with bat and ball in last month’s 3-1 series win over Zimbabwe - and Ireland return to the African nation hoping for a similar performances.

“My message for the squad is that this is a brilliant opportunity for us to show the world what we can do," said Delany, whose brother Gareth played in the recent World T20 in UAE. "We had a great series against Zimbabwe last month, and had some great performances in a few T20 series in the summer.

"We will be coming up against a few sides we haven’t played in a long time, but for the younger players it will be their first time up against the likes of West Indies and Sri Lanka. The players just need to focus on their processes and make sure we deliver on the field what we have been working on in training – then, if we do, the outcome will take care of itself. Enjoy it, focus on processes and work together as a team – if we do that, we can pull off a few results.”

There are three spots at next year's tournament in New Zealand up for grabs with nine teams taking part after the withdrawal of Papua New Guinea, who were not replaced in the event after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

Ireland play the West Indies, Netherlands (Thursday) and Sri Lanka (Saturday) with the top three in that group going onto the Super Six stage. While three teams qualify for next year's World Cup, the top five teams in the qualifier will play in the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship, guaranteeing consistent international cricket against the top nations in the world in the coming years.

Ireland were bouyed by the return to the squad of Eimear Richardson, who was released by New Zealand side Northern Districts to report for international duty. Richardson was player of the tournament in the unsuccessful T20 qualifier.

She is one of two changes to the squad who toured Zimbabwe last month, with Louise Little, sister of Josh who played for the Men's side in the recent World Cup, also returning to Ed Joyce's squad.

IRELAND squad (World Cup global qualifier): Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Travelling reserve: Sarah Forbes.

Non-travelling reserves: Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy.