Basketball: Tradehouse Central Ballincollig make it six from six in Super League

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig make it six wins from six as they continued their excellent start in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, beating DBS Éanna 76-60 at Ballincollig Community School.

Andre Nation was once again top-scorer for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, racking up 24 points, followed by Adrian O'Sullivan and Ciaran O'Sullivan, with 12 each. For DBS Éanna, it was Neil Lynch who led the scoring, on 14 points, followed by Stefan Zecevic with 10.

"We are pleased with the win now, we are off for a few weeks so need some of the injuries to heal and go again," said Ballincollig head coach Kieran O'Sullivan.

"We have a lot of tough away games coming up, but we are happy with our start of the league."

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors overcame Griffith College Templeogue 99-90. Aaron Calixte once again top-scored with 21 points, followed by Daniel Jackobaitis (17) and Eoin Quigley (16). Lorcan Murphy shot 26 points ahead of joining up with the Irish senior men’s team for their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers, while Enrique Melini wasn’t far behind on 23 points.

"We are delighted with the team performance, our scoring was very balanced, which is something we have been looking for," said Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling.

"Our third quarter defence was as good as we played all year and we needed all of it. Griffith College Templeogue are always tough to beat and we had to be at our best to do so."

NUIG Maree’s formidable home form continued, with a 80-64 victory over UCD Marian, C&S Neptune won 100-76 at Killester, helped by the impressive shooting of Nils Sabata (27), and Roy Downey (20), and Team 360 Financial Killorglin got the better of Belfast Star, winning by 82-76.

The fixture between Bright DCU Saints and Moycullen scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to Covid-19 and will be played at a later date.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League WIT Waterford Wildcats won 70-67 at Singleton SuperValu Brunell in an overtime thriller.

Both sides came into the contest with identical 4-1 records at the top of the Division and the home side held a 13 point lead, 37-24, half-time lead. But that advantage was whittled down to a single point by the end of the third, 45-44, and it would finish 60 apiece forcing overtime. Jaz Walker (24), Kate Hickey (11) and Abby Flynn (10) led scoring for WIT Waterford Wildcats.

DCU Mercy joined WIT Waterford Wildcats on a 5-1 record with a 79-67 success over IT Carlow Basketball; Another returning Irish international, Sorcha Tiernan, top scored for Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, with 18 points, in their 66-53 win at Trinity Meteors, Killester won 80-69 at Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s and in the Cork derby The Address UCC Glanmire beat Fr Mathews 94-56.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, Kyle Hosford marked the day he was named as Ireland senior men’s captain for the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers with a 29 point haul in UCC Demons 95-77 win over Portlaoise Panthers on Sunday.