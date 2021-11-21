Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells IOC she is ‘safe and well’

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she was safe and well in a video call on Sunday, the International Olympic Committee has said, amid growing international demands for assurances that she is free and not under threat.

In a statement, the IOC said Peng had spoken to its president, Thomas Bach, for 30 minutes. “She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time,” it said in a statement.

“That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.”

Photos and videos of Peng at a tournament in Beijing earlier on Sunday had done little to dampen global concerns about her wellbeing, following a nearly three-week public absence after she alleged that a former senior Chinese official sexually assaulted her.

The call – with Bach, the athletes’ commission chair, Emma Terho, and IOC member Li Lingwei, a former vice-president of the Chinese Tennis Association – appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view on November 2nd.

The IOC has been criticised for being relatively silent in public as concern for Peng grew in the past week. It insists it has pursued a “quiet diplomacy” policy with the 2022 Olympics host nation. The Beijing Winter Games open in February.

Bach invited Peng to join him at a dinner when he arrives in Beijing in January “which she gladly accepted”, the IOC said. Terho and Li were also invited.

“I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was our main concern,” Terho said in the IOC statement. Terho, a retired ice hockey player from Finland, represents athletes on the IOC executive board.

“She appeared to be relaxed,” Terho said. “I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated.” Peng, 35, had not been seen or heard from since she accused the country’s former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. The allegations, which she made on the Chinese social media site Weibo, were quickly deleted from the platform.

On Sunday, Hu Xijin, the editor of the state tabloid the Global Times, posted video of Peng attending a junior tennis tournament where she waved at the crowd. Hu said the footage was from the opening ceremony of a final in Beijing on Sunday.

A further clip of Peng signing tennis balls for children as “a way of inspiring more kids to play tennis” emerged from other state media outlets. It followed earlier footage released by Hu that showed Peng eating at a Beijing restaurant. The clip appeared staged, with people at the table carefully specifying the day’s date being November 20th.

The rush of videos and photographs were presented as evidence that she was safe and not under duress. But without any sign of Peng being able to speak freely or the WTA being able to contact her, the images were largely dismissed.

Guardian