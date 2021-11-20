Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove in medal contention at World Championships

Two third places for Tokyo 2020 sailors Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Seán Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) at the Olympic 49er skiff class World Championships in Mussanah, Oman Saturday have boosted their chances ahead of Sunday's final.

After a challenging day on Friday, when the Dublin pair slipped to eleventh overall, they opened Saturday's round with a 16th place before coming back strongly with two third places.

Dickson and Waddilove now stand fifth overall and within reach of a podium finish with Sunday morning's single race to decide the top ten boats for the high-scoring medal race final.

"Rob and Seán did well to get back to 16th in the opening race as the conditions were very tricky," said James O'Callaghan, performance director with Irish Sailing. "But they grew into the day, backed their decisions and improved on them in the two races that followed."

Few of the leading boats escaped the conditions entirely with big scores across the fleet leading to a close championship series.

Meanwhile, the new Royal Cork pairing of Séafra Guilfoyle with Johnny Durcan counted a tenth place as their best result for the day. The Crosshaven crew slipped back a little in the standings to 21st place but still count achieving Gold fleet as their successful debut regatta together.

"I'm really happy with the way they're sailing and putting themselves in good position. You can't expect more considering they're a new partnership," said O'Callaghan. "With a little bit more time, those mistakes will be eliminated."

Sunday's schedule will feature a final fleet race to end the main series with the top ten boats going into a single final race that counts for double points to determine the championship and podium places.