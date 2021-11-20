Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove in medal contention at World Championships

Irish back in contention going into final day of 49er Sailing World Championships in Oman
Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove in medal contention at World Championships

Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove. File picture: INPHO/Oceansport/Dave Branigan

Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 15:56
Treasa Cox

Two third places for Tokyo 2020 sailors Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Seán Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) at the Olympic 49er skiff class World Championships in Mussanah, Oman Saturday have boosted their chances ahead of Sunday's final.

After a challenging day on Friday, when the Dublin pair slipped to eleventh overall, they opened Saturday's round with a 16th place before coming back strongly with two third places.

Dickson and Waddilove now stand fifth overall and within reach of a podium finish with Sunday morning's single race to decide the top ten boats for the high-scoring medal race final.

"Rob and Seán did well to get back to 16th in the opening race as the conditions were very tricky," said James O'Callaghan, performance director with Irish Sailing. "But they grew into the day, backed their decisions and improved on them in the two races that followed."

Few of the leading boats escaped the conditions entirely with big scores across the fleet leading to a close championship series.

Meanwhile, the new Royal Cork pairing of Séafra Guilfoyle with Johnny Durcan counted a tenth place as their best result for the day. The Crosshaven crew slipped back a little in the standings to 21st place but still count achieving Gold fleet as their successful debut regatta together.

"I'm really happy with the way they're sailing and putting themselves in good position. You can't expect more considering they're a new partnership," said O'Callaghan. "With a little bit more time, those mistakes will be eliminated."

Sunday's schedule will feature a final fleet race to end the main series with the top ten boats going into a single final race that counts for double points to determine the championship and podium places.

More in this section

Demetrius Andrade v Jason Quigley - WBO World Middleweight Title Fight Jason Quigley suffers knockout defeat in world title fight
Italy Tennis ATP Finals Novak Djokovic Australian Open participation in doubt due to vaccine requirement
England v Australia - Fifth Test - Day One - 2019 Ashes Series - The Kia Oval Cricket Australia concedes it should have revealed Tim Paine inquiry sooner
Qatar F1 GP Auto Racing

Lewis Hamilton relishes ‘beautiful’ last lap after taking pole position in Qatar

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up