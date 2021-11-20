Jason Quigley suffers knockout defeat in world title fight

Jason Quigley’s world title dreams were dashed last night after an emphatic knockout defeat against Demetrius Andrade.

The Donegal middleweight found himself on the losing side of what was a destructive display in New Hampshire, his decorated American opponent triumphing via second-round stoppage.

Some promising opening moments quickly turned to a nightmare start for the challenger as a flash right hook toppled him with a minute to go in the first stanza.

Although he rallied well to restore his wits and beat the count, the tone was set for the evening's proceedings as Andrade proactively sought out a showreel finish.

That ending would soon follow in round two.

Indeed, Quigley was initially fortunate to skirt a second knockdown as referee Arthur Mercante Jr missed his glove touching the floor following a flurry from the champion.

Andrade swiftly dispelled any doubt, however, detonating a fierce left hand which again sent Quigley to the canvas.

Whilst the Ballybofey native bravely made it to his feet once more, the end was nigh.

A follow-up barrage proved enough to draw a close to proceedings, Mercante stepping in to stem the then sustained onslaught.

“I did what I said I would,” proclaimed Andrade post-fight, the Providence southpaw having extended his blemish-free CV to 31-0 en route to retaining the WBO middleweight crown.

“Who’s next? What’s next? I want to get in with the best. Line them up. The fans need to demand these fights and ask for the best against the best.”

An 8/1 underdog heading in, the task duly proved a bridge too far for Quigley as he fell to a second career defeat in what was his maiden world title tilt.

There had been better news for the Irish earlier on the stateside card, though, as Thomas O’Toole scored a picturebook knockout over Texas' Mark Malone.

That eye-catching victory takes the Connemara man to 2-0 in his fledgling light-heavyweight career.

“I was meant to graduate from college today and when I got the call for this, you can’t turn it down”, the 2019 Irish Elite champion told DAZN.

“For the last four years I’ve been thinking about my college graduation. I couldn’t wait to celebrate it but being invited to the biggest stage in boxing was amazing. I’m happy to be here.

“I hit him with an overhand left and I saw I wobbled him. So I got him in the corner and then caught him with the same punch, and that was that!”