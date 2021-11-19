Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers

Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (Tony Dejak/AP)
Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 08:11
Michael Fry

Stephen Curry became the NBA’s scoring leader with 40 points helping the Golden State Warriors to a 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry scored half of his haul in the fourth quarter as the side came back from 13 points down to take the win.

The Warriors scored the first 17 points of the final frame en route to their second straight win, while Curry’s points per game average now eclipses former team-mate Kevin Durant.

The Miami Heat secured their fourth straight win after recording a 112-97 success over the Washington Wizards.

Jimmy Butler top scored with 32, while Bradley Beal registered 30 for Washington.

A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers outfit defeated the Denver Nuggets 103-89 to break a losing streak.

The Sixers were winless in five and without Joel Embiid, but four players finished in double figures led by Tyrese Maxey who scored 22.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-108, Karl Anthony-Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 115-90 success for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the San Antonio Spurs while the Utah Jazz were successful over the Toronto Raptors 119-103.

More in this section

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets - The Hundred - Men's Match - Sophia Gardens Alex Hales apologises for painting face black at fancy dress party in 2009
Tim Paine File Photo Tim Paine steps down as Australia Test captain over sexting scandal
Yorkshire CCC DCMS committee hearing ‘Ashamed’ Azeem Rafiq apologises after anti-Semitic messages emerge
NBAPlace: UK
Yorkshire CCC DCMS committee hearing

Cricket’s stakeholders meet as racism crisis deepens

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up