Two-time champion Fionnuala McCormack a doubt for Cross Country Championships

Fionnuala McCormack’s participation at this year’s European Cross Country Championships is in doubt after the two-time former champion was announced for the Valencia Marathon on December 5, just seven days before the event in Dublin.
The 37-year-old struck gold in the senior women’s race in 2011 and 2012 and the Euro Cross has long been a mainstay of her winter programme. Dublin last hosted the championships in 2009 and in the last edition two years ago in Lisbon, McCormack finished fourth, just two seconds outside the medals, helping the Irish women to team silver.
Since returning from maternity leave in 2019, the marathon has been her chief focus, with McCormack lowering her PB to 2:26:47 in Chicago and going on to finish 25th at the Tokyo Olympics. This year’s Valencia Marathon, a race renowned for fast times, has drawn a field of astonishing depth, and McCormack is one of 24 women in the field who have broken 2:30.
Her agent, Ray Flynn, confirmed that the event has been McCormack’s priority since the Olympics, though the 37-year-old has also left the door open to line up at the Europeans in Dublin if she recovers in time after the race.
She will not contest this Sunday’s National Cross Country Championships in Santry, where the first three across the line in the senior women’s race will secure a place on the Irish team, with the remaining three places at the discretion of selectors.
While McCormack’s focus on the marathon will likely rule out any chance of an individual medal in Dublin, she would nonetheless be a huge addition to the Irish team if she chooses to compete.