Jason Quigley on brink of world title: 'This is exactly where I’m supposed to be'  

If ever Jason Quigley is seeking inspiration, he need not look far.

His link-up with now trainer Andy Lee always imbued a certain symmetry, their kindred career paths having already mirrored in myriad ways.

Friday could serve as an ultimate crescendo to that end.

Indeed, seven years on from Lee’s own whirlwind WBO world title win, Quigley has a chance to capture that selfsame crown.

“You are your environment, you know what I mean?” says the Donegal native of that latest parallel.

You put yourself around the people that can better you, improve you, drive you on to become what you want to become, to achieve what you want to achieve.

“(Andy) has been there and done it. Steve Collins won this same middleweight title too. And it’s time for me to bring it back home again.”

Quigley had long been seen as a seamless successor to this country’s 160lb lineage. A laundry list of lofty amateur honours ensured as much.

Fresh from gold-laden international success at underage level, 2013 represented an unerring ascent to elite competition.

Back-to-back final berths at the European and World Championships tiered him among the sport’s most coveted prospects.

In the end, his pursuit of pro success would win out over the lure of any Olympic aspirations.

Given the rabble which befell his former Ireland teammates at Rio 2016, it’s probably just as well.

Oscar De La Hoya won the race for Quigley’s much-sought signature, the Ulster starlet added to the galaxy of Golden Boy’s feted promotional stable.

Alas, the switch to the paid ranks was not quite so smooth.

An enervative hand injury, coupled with nomadic training camps spanning Sheffield to LA, saw a once blazed career trail meander somewhat off course.

2019’s shock defeat to Tureano Johnson threatened to derail it entirely.

Lee’s arrival thereafter went some way to getting things back on track. A reinvigorated Quigley rallied with three wins on the spin, most recently a statement effort against Shane Mosley Jr.

“I’ve travelled the world, had the ups and the downs”, reflects the now 30-year-old of his circuitous route to Friday night's title tilt.

“I’ve paid all my dues now, put in all the hard work. I think I’ve arrived at a great place mentally, physically... in every way, really.

“I’ve had the perfect training camp for this. Working alongside Andy, and the fighters in the gym, like Joseph Parker, a former world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury — who’s the heavyweight king right now.

“It’s a sense of motivation for me. Some people put things up on a pedestal, really. They think: ‘Only certain types of guys become world champions’, but when you’re doing everything in the same environment as current champions, you see they’re just the same as you. Sometimes it’s as much a mentality as anything.

“You have to find a balance in this whole build-up. It’s an amazing opportunity for me, something I’ve trained for since I was a kid.

Now that it’s here, you’ve got to enjoy the moment, but also stay focussed and concentrated on the task you have ahead of you.

Demetrius Andrade’s blemish-free CV speaks to the gravity of that job spec — 30 pro fights have yielded 30 victories and two-weight supremacy for the incumbent WBO king.

Although his profile has never reached par with that of boxing’s marquee stars, the American’s technical acumen is unassailable.

“Everyone has me as the underdog — it’s not out there to be hidden from,” admits Quigley.

“That’s the way it is. I can see, I suppose, their reasoning behind that. But, they haven’t been with me in the gym, haven’t seen what I’ve been going through and the work I’ve put in. The improvements I’m making.

“I’m loving the underdog situation! Demetrius Andrade, every time I see something on social media or in the media, it’s all: ‘Aw, I can’t get the Canelo (Alvarez) fight, can’t get the Gennady Golovkin fight’. Demetrius is looking in those directions.

“He’s expected to win here this week, and if he doesn’t win in style it’s going to be a negative for him.

“On the other hand, if I go the distance with him people will be like: ‘Aw jeez, Quigley did good!’ But if I get in there and kick his ass, those same people will say: “Woah, Quigley’s champion of the world! We didn’t see this coming!’

“There’s zero pressure on me in that sense. I’m going to enjoy every single moment of it, I’m going to relish it. I’m going to have fun in there.

“He’s very skilled, a very intelligent fighter with good footwork and handspeed, plus power. Lots of great attributes to his game. But there’s just something missing there. Maybe that sense of X-factor people are looking for in this business.

“He’s an awkward style, a southpaw. He isn’t the most pleasant to watch for a fight fan, either. Not all action. You’re not going to get a Mexican-type war.

“And I think that’s why people avoid fighting him, because he doesn’t bring that sense of excitement, or ferocity, to the ring.

“In theory, it’s a win-win situation for me. But that’s the outside perspective. From my point of view, in my heart and in my mind, I know I’m going to give him one hell of a fight.”

Headlining in his neighbouring state of New Hampshire, Andrade will enter as a nominal hometown favourite.

And yet, with the SNHU Arena just some 30 miles from Boston’s Irish boxing hotbed, Quigley will not be without his own vocal local backing.

“Here on the east coast it’s amazing, because it’s a home away from home. The amount of Irish over here is brilliant, the amount who’ve started to land over here on the flights across the last couple of days has been great too. It’s a really exciting time.

“I’m very chilled out, very relaxed. I feel this is exactly where I’m supposed to be right now.

“Of course, as a kid, you dream of these things. You always kind of envision that these things will happen in your life. But when you’re growing up, you tend to think: “Ah, that’s further down the line”, whereas now it’s here for me.

“We’re right on the doorstep. But not in a way where: ‘Woah, I can’t believe I’m here’, it’s more like: ‘This is where I worked my arse off to get to, I deserve to be here, I’m going to get in there and prove to everyone I belong at this level.’

“I never look too far ahead. As we know, boxing is one crazy sport. No-one knows what’s going to happen.

I’ve always had ambitions and goals in my career, and the main one has been becoming world champion. That happens Friday night.