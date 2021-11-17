Jason Quigley eyes upset in world title fight with unbeaten Demetrius Andrade

Ireland's Jason Quigley believes he can pull off "something special" and stun champion Demetrius Andrade in their WBO World Middleweight title fight in New Hampshire on Friday night.

Donegal fighter Quigley (19-1 14 KOs) takes on the undefeated Andrade (30-0 18 KOs) at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on the US east coast. Quigley is a huge underdog but believes he can secure a major upset.

"This is a very exciting fight tie for me. I'm very grateful for the opportunity," said Quigley at Wednesday's press conference. "It's a little bit crazy that I'm fighting him for the world title because I remember watching him in the world boxing champiosnhps in Chicago when I was a youth. I didn't think back then I'd be challenging him for a world title.

"I'm here now and looking forward to stepping into the ring. He's a two-weight world champion, I believe he's the best world champion in the middleweight division.

"I think he's a high risk low reward for the Canelos and Golovinkins. I'm a young hungry fighter looking to become a world champion, Demetrius is one so I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Quigley is the second Irishman to try to take the crown from Andrade after Luke Keeler was stopped in the ninth round of his attempt in Miami in January 2020. But the Donegal man believes the strong support from nearby Boston, and the numbers coming from Ireland to the US for the fight, can inspire a shock.

"Boxing's a crazy old game and can go any way. Every day this week there's droves of Irish coming to the east coast... it's going to be something special I'm sure."