'The challenges have taken their toll on me': Graham Ford steps down as Ireland head coach

National team head coach Graham Ford has stepped down from the role, Cricket Ireland have announced.

Ford was appointed in late 2017 and oversaw the country's historic first-ever Test match, when Pakistan came to Malahide.

His contract was extended by three years in 2019 but the South African has announced his decision to leave immediately as he goes on leave until his notice period ends next month.

Ford oversaw a transition of the senior men’s squad as most of the "golden generation" retired with young players being blooded into the set-up.

On leaving the job, Ford said facing the many "challenges" associated with the sport in Ireland compared to bigger nations took its toll on him.

“The last four years have been very special for me - I have enjoyed many happy days with a cricket squad made up of very special people," Ford said. "I have also enjoyed watching club cricket and experiencing the passion and club loyalty of many fine cricketing people.

“When compared with the other ICC Full Member nations, Cricket Ireland has faced many handicaps and challenges. Despite this, on several occasions the team has competed impressively with some of the top teams in world cricket and it has been a privilege for me to experience first-hand the character and togetherness of the Irish players.

“However, over a period of time these challenges and handicaps have taken their toll on me. After much consideration and discussion with my family, I realise that this is the right time for me to step away from Cricket Ireland.

“I’d like to end by thanking all the players and the support staff for their impressive attitudes and loyal support during the four years and I look forward to watching them achieve big things in the future.”

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie praised the out-going coach.

“Graham has been one of the best coaches I have ever worked with, and I feel very fortunate that I got to spend four years working with him, not just for the playing development side of my game, but for his incredible support during my captaincy to date.

“We have had our challenges over the last number of years as a squad, but his consistent positivity has been infectious and his determination to improve the skills of everyone in the squad has brought some of our young cricketers on leaps and bounds. I think more important than anything is that Fordy is a brilliant person and one that will be greatly missed in and around the squad, and on behalf of the group of players we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Ireland played 102 international matches during Ford’s reign, including recent wins over England and South Africa, with the last being the defeat to Namibia which saw them knocked out of the World Cup.

The squad meanwhile is due to leave for a tour of the USA next month, followed immediately by a limited-overs series against the West Indies early next year.

Cricket Ireland say that interim coaching plans will be put in place over the coming weeks, while a longer-term plan is developed.

The board is still waiting on recommendations from the current T20 World Cup review.