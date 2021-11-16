Aoibhe Richardson's new sense of direction: 'I went from having everything to having nothing'

It’s the fork in the road that has claimed many promising careers, the choice facing athletes who step out of the supportive structures of the NCAA system and into the abyss — typically devoid of financial backing — that lies beyond.

During the summer, Aoibhe Richardson was surveying her options and hadn’t a breeze where she was headed next. The Kilkenny distance runner had just completed a master’s in public health at the University of San Francisco and, with her lease expired, she was sleeping on a friend’s couch as she figured out her next move.

Richardson had a decent collegiate career, but it wasn’t at the level where sponsors were beating down her door with offers of a professional contract once it was done. “I didn’t have a coach, I didn’t have physio help,” she says. “I went from having everything to having nothing.”

Having left Ireland in 2016, she spent three years at the University of Portland and two more in San Francisco, and in 2019 Richardson finished a superb 17th in the senior race at the European Cross Country, helping the Irish women to team silver. But where to go to reach the next level?

“I didn’t want to be done with running and I thought staying in the States was probably my best bet,” she says. “It’s definitely a scary time and there is no roadmap for how to navigate it, how to reach out to teams to let people know you’re interested, especially for someone like me who had a decent NCAA career but wasn’t winning by any means.”

Richardson soon came across an article about a professional women’s team being set up by Mary Cain, the New York native and former world U20 champion who made global headlines in 2019 when speaking out against her former coach Alberto Salazar and former sponsor Nike. Cain told The New York Times she was “emotionally and physically abused by a system designed by Alberto and endorsed by Nike” during her four years at the Oregon Project.

Last month, Cain filed a $20m (€17.65m) lawsuit against Salazar and Nike, which alleges that Salazar’s behaviour and obsession with her weight led Cain to self-harm and harbour thoughts of taking her own life. Salazar was banned from the sport for four years in 2019 and earlier this year his coaching status was changed to “permanent ineligible” by the US Centre for SafeSport following allegations of sexual and emotional misconduct.

In June, Cain started Atalanta New York, a professional women’s running team and nonprofit that sought to recruit athletes who would, in addition to their training, mentor girls in underserved areas of New York City. Richardson had never met Cain, but she loved the idea and so sent her a message on Instagram, the pair then arranging to chat over Zoom.

“We really hit it off and she could tell I was really excited about the idea,” says Richardson.

After speaking with Jon Green, the team’s coach who had guided Molly Seidel to the Olympic marathon bronze medal this year, Richardson was “ready to move across the country” and she was soon offered a place by Cain.

She’d never visited New York before, but for the past six weeks home has been the upper west side of Manhattan, where she trains alongside Cain and fellow group member Jamie Morrissey. Cain’s grandparents are Irish and she and Richardson have become close friends. How does Richardson reflect on Cain’s decision to speak out against Salazar and Nike?

“I think it’s incredibly brave. Sometimes I forget Mary is the same age as me, she’s only 25 and she’s been through so much. She’s not cynical, she still wants to be involved and has something to give the sport. I think it’s so inspiring she wants to make the sport better.”

Cain was one of the sport’s brightest talents in her teens, making the world 1500m final at the age of just 17, but her career faltered in the years that followed and has yet to reach the same level. She’s keen now to help others avoid what she endured.

“It would have been really easy for me to say, ‘I have two dogs, I am very happy,’ do what every athlete I have ever known does, which is just sit on that,” she told Runner’s World. “But I’m not going to just open the door. I’m going to stand there, hold it open, so everybody else can pass through it. I’m standing by the door until I die.”

Richardson could be one of the first to pass through. On Sunday, she will race the National Cross Country Championships in Santry, where a top-three finish will ensure a place on the Irish team for the European Cross Country, which will be staged in Abbotstown on December 12.

But the Kilkenny City Harrier isn’t getting ahead of herself. It’s been just under two years since her last cross country race but Richardson, who turned 25 yesterday, has logged a consistent 55-60 miles a week to prepare and is hoping her “legs won’t forget what it’s like to run on grass”.

During the racing void of 2020 and those summer months in 2021 when she wondered what way her career would go, this was the event that offered a sense of direction. “The thought of Euro Cross in Dublin got me through a lot of training,” she says.

Now it’s only one race away.