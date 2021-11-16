Cork pair win first race at Sailing World Championships in Oman

The world championships for the Olympic 49er skiff class got underway in Mussanah, Oman on Tuesday with a day of mixed fortunes for the two Irish crews competing.

Cork newcomer Johnny Durcan got a taste of senior level sailing along with seasoned campaigner but first-time helm Séafra Guilfoyle when the Crosshaven pair won their championship opening race in their flight.

A ninth and an 18th followed leaving the pair in 18th, a mid-fleet overall standing at this early stage of the series.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic debutants Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Seán Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) had a steadily improving day, building their form as the light breeze strengthened.

The North Dublin pair had a 14th then a 10th place before winning the third race of the day to finish 14th overall.

The qualification round continues for another two days to determine the Gold and Silver fleet splits for the final round that concludes the event on Sunday.

The venue has experienced light airs for the past two weeks though a sea breeze on Wednesday has been forecast.

"Although the fleet is smaller than usual at 36 boats due to travel complications, there are a lot of top crews in action this week," commented James O'Callaghan, Performance Director for Irish Sailing.

"This regatta will be a key benchmark for both boats - Rob and Seán coming from their Olympic debut while Séafra and Johnny are competing at their first world championships as a team."

Séafra Guilfoyle had campaigned extensively with double Olympic veteran Ryan Seaton before Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove ultimately won the single place for Ireland at Tokyo 2020 earlier this year. Fellow Royal Cork YC sailor Johnny Durcan joined as crew with Séafra moving to a new role as helm.

The event is currently being led by Britain's Jack Hawkins with Chris Tomas who are established campaigners with Team GBR for the past Olympic cycle.