Basketball: Tradehouse Central Ballincollig continue their winning ways

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig made it five wins from five in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League with a 35 point, 87-52 cross conference win over Killester on Saturday. Andre Nation scored 25 points in the win, with Ireland international Adrian O’Sullivan and Milorad Sedlarevic scoring 19 points each.

Head coach Kieran O’Sullivan hailed his side. “Offensively we moved the ball a lot better and getting a good start was paramount in the victory. Andre Nation showed his overall game is one of the finest in the league. Adrian O’Sullivan broke loose in the second quarter and gave us a good cushion at half-time.

“Ciaran O’Sullivan and Pau Cami’s creation and craft helped us greatly throughout the game. Milorad (Sedlarevic) finished superbly and showed his superb shooting pedigree. Next up is Éanna, one of the deepest teams in the league and one we have had great battles with in the last few years. We look forward to another battle next Saturday at home.”

Karen Harrell led the scoring for Killester with 14 points, followed by John Behan (12) and Tomas Fernández Zerolo (11).

Belfast Star beat in-form NUIG Maree 81-73, but the victory came at a cost with Paul Dick injured in the fourth quarter.

Adrian Fulton lamented this latest blow. “Paul Dick is in A&E with a possible fracture of his foot. He was a massive factor in the win. He was at about 70% tonight and was still able to take over the game for a four minute period in the 4th quarter before getting hurt. Outside of that, we had six players in double figures and Conor Quinn was huge down the stretch for us, making some big plays when Paul got hurt.”

Quinn had 15 points on the night, followed by Max Cooper (13), James Claar (12), and Austin Beech (12).

NUIG Maree led by three, 42-39, at the break, but failed to push on despite good showings from Luka Kraljic, Lovre Tvrdic, and Deondre Jackson.

After being somewhat contained by NUIG Maree last week, Aaron Calixte was back to his free-scoring best for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, picking up 38 points in their 86-72 win over Bright DCU Saints. The Dublin club, who are still awaiting a first win this season, trailed by five at the break 49-44, before the Kerry side pulled away.

Head coach John Dowling said: “Aaron (Calixte) was disappointed with his performance last week and he has been fantastic all week in training, he lead the guys tonight defence and his offence speaks for itself, he is a truly special player, with more to come.

“We are delighted to get back to winning ways and once again delighted that our young guys stepped up. Saints were outstanding, they threw our game and pushed us all the way, they are not far off their first win. We must get to work now for Templeogue next week and hopefully get some guys back.”

Benjamin Durox scored 20 points for Bright DCU Saints, while Martin Neary had 14 and Kevin Lacey 9.

C&S Neptune edged a close affair with Griffith College Templeogue, winning 83-80. They were level at half-time, 41 apiece. Cian Heaphy had 21 points for the home side, with Mile Washington (17) and Nil Sabata making significant contributions. Jason Killeen topped the scoring for Griffith College Templeogue on 24, while Vladimir Tokishin had 17 and Stephen James 12.

Srdjan Stankovic and Jonathan Jean both scored 37 points to lead UCD Marian to a 97-81 win over Team 360 Financial Killorglin. The Kerry side led 22-16 at the end of the opening quarter, and the teams were level at 42-42 at half-time, before a strong third quarter saw UCD open a 10-point advantage, 68-58 and they didn’t look back after that.

Meanwhile DBS Éanna won 86-84 at Moycullen on Sunday.