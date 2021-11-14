Eurobasket 2023 Qualifier

Ireland 54

Czech Republic 70

IRELAND’S steep learning curve in the top tier of European women’s basketball continued with a 16-point defeat (54-70) to the Czech Republic in their Eurobasket 2023 Qualifying Group at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday night.

It left them zero from two in four days after their 60-82 away loss to the Netherlands last Thursday but it was an improvement and they weren’t downbeat by an inevitable baptism of fire after returning to this level for the first time in 12 years.

“It’s like playing against people with an extra three inches on their arms,” quipped top-scorer Sorcha Tiernan about their opponents who, at number 22nd in the world, were ranked a massive 38 places ahead of Ireland.

“We’re obviously not used to playing at that quick of a pace and that showed in these games but it’s definitely something we can work on and we have a full year now to do it,” said the Leixlip star whose four three-pointers proved vital in holding onto their visitors’ coat tails.

They were also unlucky to lose new Irish-American find Maura Fitzpatrick, their top-scorer to that point, to a knee injury during the second quarter.

“The bottom line is every one of those Czech players are going back to their clubs tomorrow to play basketball professionally, whereas, with the exception of Maura and Anna Kelly, all of ours are going back to college or work,” coach James Weldon noted.

“Obviously we’d like to have got closer, we had a lot of turnovers today (33) because they put a lot of defensive pressure on us. It’s just another level of physicality and pace,” he conceded.

“But we take great positives from both games. We were 21 points down in the first quarter against the Netherlands and ended up losing by 22 so for three quarters we lost by a point and we’ve seen them take Belarus to overtime, in Belarus, today so they’re a very good team also. What I’m most happy with is we got better over the week.”

Ireland started impressively, trailing by just two points for the first six minutes when their only blip was having to whip off star player Clare Melia who picked up two fouls in the opening three minutes.

A big three-pointer from Fitzpatrick helped but then the Czechs stepped on the gas, reeling off 11 unanswered points to lead 23-10 at the end of their first quarter.

They’d increased their advantage to 16 by half-time (37-21) but Ireland managed to match their scoring in the second half, trailing 54-38 at the end of the third.

They just couldn’t get any closer and their scoring percentages - 33% for three-pointers and 30% from the floor – were stymied by much bigger opponents.

But Dayna Finn, Grainne O’Dywer, Aine O’Connor and Melia actually outdid the Czechs on the boards (37/34 rebounds) as the latter got more into the game.

Three-pointers from Mimi Clarke, Anna Kelly and Edel Thornton, on top of Tiernan’s haul, helped keep the score respectable.

Ireland just didn’t have the physicality or speed of movement or pass to match their opponents with 22-year-old Veronika Vorackova a particularly elegant 5’11 shooting guard. That is the challenge they have to meet in the 12 months before their next group game.

IRELAND: S Furlong 12, C Melia 10, M Fitzpatrick 8, A Kelly 7, E Thornton, D Finn, ,G Dwyer 4 each, M Clarke 3, H Thornton 2.

CZECH REPUBLIC: J Reisingerova 12, V Vorackova 11, P Holeskinska 9, V Sipova and N Stoupalova 8 each, J Pospisilova 7.