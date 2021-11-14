Hockey: Pembroke go clear with victory over Institute

Catholic Institute suffered a reality check as Pembroke built on their rising reputation in the women’s EY Hockey League to land a 4-1 success.

The result puts the Dubliners two points clear while Insta drop to a share of fourth spot but still very much a contender for the playoffs.

Tori Wensley jabbed home the first goal from Emily Beatty’s crash ball; Orla Macken smacked in a corner shot for 2-0 and Claire Foley made it three by half-time.

Róisín Upton got one back from the penalty spot as Institute put in a huge second half shift to camp in the Pembroke half but Foley’s second late in the game confirmed the result.

Just down the road in Milltown, Old Alex dropped off top spot following a 1-1 draw against UCD.

Abbie Russell had Alex in good shape but Niamh Carey swooped to level matters. They now sit in a share of second alongside Pegasus as they proved too strong for Cork Harlequins with a 6-0 result with six different scorers on the board.

On the men’s side of things, Cork C of I remain top of Munster Division One after they won out 1-0 against Harlequins in a great advertisement for the local game despite some heavy fog at times.

Phil Sweetnam’s back post touch was the only goal and keeps them one point clear of chasers Bandon who were 3-1 winners at Catholic Institute.

Ali Smith, Fionn O’Leary, and Dave Jennings did the damage with the prolific Chris Ryan getting the Limerick club’s response.

In women’s Division One, UCC continue to forge ahead with an 8-0 win over Belvedere maintaining their six point lead in the table as Abi O’Mahony and Rebecca Kingston both scored twice.