Maura Fitzpatrick 'honoured' to make Ireland debut

Maura Fitzpatrick has described her debut for Ireland in tonight’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier against the Netherlands as a 'huge honour'

The Connecticut-born player lines up for Ireland thanks to her Sligo roots.

The Gloucester City Queens player said: “I’m super excited, I think it’s a great opportunity, it’s my first time playing with Ireland and representing them. I think it is a huge honour and I’m super excited.”

Ireland are competing against Europe’s elite for the first time since 2009 and this will be the first FIBA EuroBasket qualifier since 2003.

Fitzpatrick added: “It’s incredible for Ireland to be on the (FIBA Women’s EuroBasket) stage again and then also individually it’s the top of the top. It’s going to be a good to really push yourself and see how we do as a team and individually as well.” Fitzpatrick joined up with the squad last weekend, training with her new teammates at the National Basketball Arena on Monday and Tuesday, before flying out to the Dutch capital on Wednesday morning.

“I think it’s been great, all the girls are super nice. I have just practiced a few days, but I can see already how everyone plays together, it’s up-tempo, fast-paced and everyone is very unselfish, it’s easy to transition with them and play along with them."

Fitzpatrick isn’t the only potential debutant tonight, with Trinity Meteors player Sarah Kenny also in the 12-person squad and head coach James Weldon gave the lowdown on his two new players. “Sarah was probably a bit unlucky to miss out on the 12 (person squad) for the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries in the summer and in fairness she came back and she worked away with the team after the programme was cut and she deserves her spot in the 12 in this window. Maura is someone we have been watching for the last couple of years and has been doing very well in very good leagues and this is a great opportunity for her to show what she can do and I believe her parents are flying in from the (United) States as well, so it is a big occasion for her family too.”

Ireland will face the Czech Republic at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday and Weldon admits the schedule is a challenge: “Yes of course it does, because the logistics of travel and just coming back you just have to re-set for the game on Sunday, but that is just one of the learning curves for us all, staff including the players. We can take great lessons on how we do things logistically going into the next window. It’s nice to get a game under your belt before we go back home and it gives us an idea of where the level is and what standards we have to raise to. So it’s tough, but it is what it is.”

Ireland's game is broadcast on on FIBA's YouTube channel via the ireland.basketball homepage here. Ireland's game against Czech Republic on Sunday will be live on TG4 from 4.50pm.

Ireland senior women’s 12-person squad: Anna Kelly (Spirou Ladies Charleroi), Áine O’Connor (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics), Claire Melia (The Address UCC Glanmire), Dayna Finn (Trinity Meteors), Edel Thornton (Singleton SuperValu Brunell), Gráinne Dwyer (Fr. Mathews), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy), Maura Fitzpatrick (Gloucester City Queens), Michelle Clarke (Killester), Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy).