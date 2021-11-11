Maura Fitzpatrick 'honoured' to make Ireland debut

The Connecticut-born player lines up for Ireland in tonight’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier against the Netherlands.
Maura Fitzpatrick 'honoured' to make Ireland debut

Co-captain Edel Thornton presents Maura Fitzpatrick with Ireland jersey

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 13:25
Nathaniel Cope

Maura Fitzpatrick has described her debut for Ireland in tonight’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier against the Netherlands as a 'huge honour'
The Connecticut-born player lines up for Ireland thanks to her Sligo roots.

The Gloucester City Queens player said: “I’m super excited, I think it’s a great opportunity, it’s my first time playing with Ireland and representing them. I think it is a huge honour and I’m super excited.” 

Ireland are competing against Europe’s elite for the first time since 2009 and this will be the first FIBA EuroBasket qualifier since 2003. 

Fitzpatrick added: “It’s incredible for Ireland to be on the (FIBA Women’s EuroBasket) stage again and then also individually it’s the top of the top. It’s going to be a good to really push yourself and see how we do as a team and individually as well.” Fitzpatrick joined up with the squad last weekend, training with her new teammates at the National Basketball Arena on Monday and Tuesday, before flying out to the Dutch capital on Wednesday morning. 

“I think it’s been great, all the girls are super nice. I have just practiced a few days, but I can see already how everyone plays together, it’s up-tempo, fast-paced and everyone is very unselfish, it’s easy to transition with them and play along with them."

Fitzpatrick isn’t the only potential debutant tonight, with Trinity Meteors player Sarah Kenny also in the 12-person squad and head coach James Weldon gave the lowdown on his two new players. “Sarah was probably a bit unlucky to miss out on the 12 (person squad) for the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries in the summer and in fairness she came back and she worked away with the team after the programme was cut and she deserves her spot in the 12 in this window. Maura is someone we have been watching for the last couple of years and has been doing very well in very good leagues and this is a great opportunity for her to show what she can do and I believe her parents are flying in from the (United) States as well, so it is a big occasion for her family too.” 

Ireland will face the Czech Republic at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday and Weldon admits the schedule is a challenge: “Yes of course it does, because the logistics of travel and just coming back you just have to re-set for the game on Sunday, but that is just one of the learning curves for us all, staff including the players. We can take great lessons on how we do things logistically going into the next window. It’s nice to get a game under your belt before we go back home and it gives us an idea of where the level is and what standards we have to raise to. So it’s tough, but it is what it is.” 

Ireland's game is broadcast on on FIBA's YouTube channel via the ireland.basketball homepage here. Ireland's game against Czech Republic on Sunday will be live on TG4 from 4.50pm.

Ireland senior women’s 12-person squad: Anna Kelly (Spirou Ladies Charleroi), Áine O’Connor (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics), Claire Melia (The Address UCC Glanmire), Dayna Finn (Trinity Meteors), Edel Thornton (Singleton SuperValu Brunell), Gráinne Dwyer (Fr. Mathews), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy), Maura Fitzpatrick (Gloucester City Queens), Michelle Clarke (Killester), Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy).

More in this section

DCU Mercy v Singleton Supervalu Brunell - Hula Hoops Women's Paudie O'Connor National Cup Semi-Final Rachel Huijsdens counts on local backing as Ireland face Eurobasket baptism of fire
Kieran Shannon: Irish basketball gets back on Europe's big stage Ireland veteran Gráinne Dwyer not relying on past glories  
Michael Conlan during the weigh in 13/12/2019 Conlan sweet on Patrick's Day date in New York with Leigh Wood
Princess Sofia/Palma Olympic Classes Regatta 2019

Finn Lynch takes silver in best-ever result for Irish sailing at World Championships

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up