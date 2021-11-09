Conlan sweet on Patrick's Day date in New York with Leigh Wood

'It could do 20,000 in the big room. There is talk of Katie (Taylor) being on the card against Serrano that makes sense. It makes a lot of sense to do it in New York'
SQUARING UP: Michael Conlan is eyeing a Big Apple date with WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood on March 17.

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 14:24
Paul Murray

Michael Conlan is eyeing a St Patrick’s Day date in New York’s Madison Square Garden for his eagerly anticipated world featherweight title fight with champion Leigh Wood.

Wood's manager Eddie Hearn has bagged the purse rights to the fight with Wood’s native Nottingham, Belfast and New York in the mix to host the bout. Hearn's Matchroom won the purse bid with a $1.5m pitch which sees title holder Wood entitled to $825,000, while Conlan claims the other 45% and $675,000.

This will be Wood's first defence of his WBA belt after producing a 12th-round knockout against Xu Can at Fight Camp in July and he now faces Conlan who won the WBA 'interim' featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over TJ Doheny in Belfast.

Conlan told irish-boxing.com: “I think it could do 20,000 in the big room. There is talk of Katie (Taylor) being on the card against Serrano that makes sense. It makes a lot of sense to do it in New York. That’s where I want and I think that’s what Eddie Hearn wants.

“I don't care where it is really, I'd love it to be in New York but at the end of the day I'm not the champion so if I have to go to Nottingham I'll go to Nottingham.” 

On DAZN, he added: “It has to be New York or Belfast, but I'd love it at Madison Square Garden. Eddie is a smart promoter and he’s paid a lot of money for this fight so I’m sure he’ll want to make the most of it. Can you imagine all the Irish in New York on St Patrick’s Day watching me win the world title? It’s the stuff I dream about.” 

DAZN reported that the WBA champion is in line to face Leo Santa Cruz if he beats Conlan, and that might just be enough to convince Hearn to keep the bout local for Wood.

Said Conlan: “He can’t beat me. I’m convinced of that. What he’s done in the last year has been quite impressive and I salute him for his performance at Fight Camp, but he’s going up a few levels against me.

“He's the champion, he carries power and he believes in his power more than anyone I've ever met. I've been in with big punchers before so it is what it is – he has to hit me first. Anyway I know I can take a shot as well so it doesn't really bother me.

“He talks a big game and he's confident but I'm massively confident. He does punch hard, he has great technical ability but I think I have an answer for everything he does. I'll grab this opportunity with both hands, I won't let it slip and I know I'll become world champion in my next fight.”

