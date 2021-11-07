Moffett and Moriarty clinical in Kerry Winter Rally

Monaghan’s Sam Moffett and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty took their Hyundai i20 R5 to a start to finish victory in the Kerry Winter Rally finishing with a 36.6 second winning margin. Cavan’s Gary Kiernan debuting a Ford Fiesta R5 and co-driven by Darren O’Brien were second with Donegal’s Kevin Eves/Chris Melly (Toyota Corolla) a minute and 7.8 seconds further adrift in third after they edged out local driver Colin O’Donoghue (Ford Escort) for third when the latter completed the final pair of stages with a broken clutch.
Just two cars traversed the opening stage with Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20) setting the quickest time - 7.8 seconds ahead of Kiernan. The stage was stopped after Donagh Kelly crashed his VW Polo GTi early in the 18km Desmond’s Grave stage. Out on S.S. 2, Moffett was again quickest as he stretched his lead over Kiernan to 14.1 seconds. Local hero Rob Duggan, who was on a maiden outing in his self-built 2.5 Honda engined Escort slotted into third 4.2 seconds further behind with Ovens driver Owen Murphy (Fiesta R5) and Killarney’s Colin O’Donoghue (Escort) both within a half of a second of third.
On the second run through the pair of stages near Tralee, Moffett showed his pace once more, gaining over seven seconds on the longest stage (S.S. 3), he arrived at the Ardfert service park leading Kiernan by 27.7 seconds.
Second-placed Kiernan offered more in terms of a comparison between his usual Mk. 2 Escort and the Fiesta R5, “It’s like night and day really, I clipped a hedge in S.S. 4 and thought I had punctured and I backed off for the last mile and a half.” Local hot shot Colin O’Donoghue was happy with his third place, he gambled on changing some settings and it paid dividends to move 3.9 seconds ahead of the misfiring Fiesta R5 of Daniel Cronin. Limerick’s Ed O’Callaghan moved up two places and slotted his Escort into fifth and ahead of Owen Murphy, who had intercom issues on both stages. A spin towards the end of S.S. 4 cost Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla) a few seconds and brake troubles impacted Rob Duggan. The top ten was completed by Mini WRC debutant Jason McSweeney and Christopher O’Callaghan (Escort).
Through stages five and six, Moffett kept up the tempo to claim a strong win despite rain showers making for challenging conditions. Kiernan was pleased with his second place but O’Donoghue saw third place evaporate when the clutch gave way en-route to the final two stages. Eves took full advantage to claim third – 3.4 seconds ahead of O’Donoghue.
Cronin and Duggan both retired on S.S. 5, the former lost too much time after his Fiesta slipped off the road leaving Murphy, Ed O’Callaghan and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy complete the top seven.