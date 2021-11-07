Moffett and Moriarty clinical in Kerry Winter Rally

Monaghan’s Sam Moffett and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty took their Hyundai i20 R5 to a start to finish victory in the Kerry Winter Rally finishing with a 36.6 second winning margin. Cavan’s Gary Kiernan debuting a Ford Fiesta R5 and co-driven by Darren O’Brien were second with Donegal’s Kevin Eves/Chris Melly (Toyota Corolla) a minute and 7.8 seconds further adrift in third after they edged out local driver Colin O’Donoghue (Ford Escort) for third when the latter completed the final pair of stages with a broken clutch.

Just two cars traversed the opening stage with Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20) setting the quickest time - 7.8 seconds ahead of Kiernan. The stage was stopped after Donagh Kelly crashed his VW Polo GTi early in the 18km Desmond’s Grave stage. Out on S.S. 2, Moffett was again quickest as he stretched his lead over Kiernan to 14.1 seconds. Local hero Rob Duggan, who was on a maiden outing in his self-built 2.5 Honda engined Escort slotted into third 4.2 seconds further behind with Ovens driver Owen Murphy (Fiesta R5) and Killarney’s Colin O’Donoghue (Escort) both within a half of a second of third.