Hockey: Róisín Upton inspires Catholic Institute to dramatic comeback win

Róisín Upton’s hat-trick saw Catholic Institute produce an outstanding comeback from 2-0 down to beat UCD and move into a share of third place – three points off top spot – after seven rounds of action.

Rachel Kelly – playing against her twin sister Hannah’s new club – scored from a very fast counter-attack in the 10th minute for UCD in a lively opening with chances at both ends. They drew the best of Pam Smithwick, too, early in the second quarter before the Limerick side grew more comfortable on the water turf, though the hosts did finish the half strong.

Michelle Carey doubled the students’ lead three minutes into the second half with a back post deflection for what looked an imposing lead.

It remained that way until 23 minutes from the end when sustained pressure led to a corner which Upton put away to gain a lifeline. Within five minutes, it was level with Christine O’Shea earning a corner which Upton used to level matters at 2-2.

And Upton had her third of the day when a great team move ended with yet another set piece which Upton put away. UCD replied with Niamh Carey going close with five minutes to go from a one-on-one chance but Insta prevailed for a famous win.

They move level with Pegasus who started the weekend in first place but their 2-1 defeat to Pembroke drops them behind their opponents and Old Alex in a close-knit top end of the table.

Elsewhere, Ashton were the big winners in the women’s Irish Hockey Trophy from a Munster perspective as Emily O’Leary’s first-half double, adding to Ciara O’Toole’s effort, saw them win 3-0 in Belfast against CI.

Their reward is a quarter-final date against Clontarf, 5-1 winners against Belvedere. Bandon’s run is over too after a 1-0 home defeat against NUIG as is Waterford’s who were undone by YMCA.

In the one Munster Division One tie to be played, Caoimhe Perdue scored twice in a 2-0 win for UCC over Cork C of I, continuing their perfect run of five wins from five. They have a significant six point lead at this early stage of the campaign.

In the men’s league, Bandon once again showed they will be pushing Cork C of I all the way after a 1-1 draw. The two sides had also tied in normal time in the Irish Senior Cup in a 3-3 result, C of I prevailing in a shoot-out.

This one saw Simon Wolfe put the visitors in front midway through the first quarter but Bandon had the best of the second quarter and they got level via an Ian Perrott corner goal in the third quarter.

Catholic Institute bowed out of the Irish Hockey Trophy at the hands of Portadown in a shoot-out after normal time ended 3-3, Chris Ryan, Tiarnan Gaffney and Gary Acheson getting the Limerick side’s goals.