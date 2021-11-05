Motorsport: Gary Kiernan and Sam Moffet head Kerry Winter Rally field

The top tier in Saturday's Kerry Winter Rally is a blend of modern and modified cars that will be put to the test over two stages (repeated three times) close to Tralee, with the action beginning at 9.49am.

The Kerry Motor Club had to select 140 crews and leave 39 more on reserve, such is the attraction of the event that has always enjoyed favour with the clubman competitor.

Cavan’s Gary Kiernan, a previous winner, switches from his usual Mk 2 Escort to a Ford Fiesta R5 car, and it will be interesting to see if it will convince him to make the transition on a permanent basis.

It’s also a switch and a test for Monaghan’s Sam Moffett, who will pilot the Hyundai i20 R5, which belongs to his younger sibling Josh, to see how it compares to the Ford marque.

For Donegal’s Donagh Kelly, it’s a third outing in his VW Polo GTi, which has yet to deliver the more expected top-three finish.

Former event double winners, Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin and Ovens driver Owen Murphy, both in Fiesta R5s, should also fancy their chances.

An intriguing contest awaits between the Mk 2 Ford Escorts of Killarney’s Colin O’Donoghue, Rob Duggan, with the latter debuting his self-built 2.5 Honda-engined car, Limerick’s Ed O’Callaghan, Donegal’s Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla), and Limerick’s Christopher O’Callaghan. Local driver Alan Ring will campaign the iconic ex-Ari Vatanen Subaru Legacy.

The first ever Motorsport Ireland National Congress takes place on Saturday in the Athlone Springs Hotel. The 2022 calendar, motions from its affiliated clubs, and the election of regional representatives to the Motor Sport Council are the dominant matters in a 25-item agenda.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally (November 27) have received a major boost with the confirmation that the WRC crew of Craig Breen/Paul Nagle will compete in the event. Entries, particularly for the historic section (60), have surpassed previous records. Only 80 from the modified category can be accommodated to comply with the maximum 140 cars allowed.