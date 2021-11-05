Cricket: Ireland 'in a good place' ahead of Women's World Cup qualifiers

Head coach Ed Joyce is set to name his squad next week as Cricket Ireland confirmed the side will play two warm-up games before the tournament gets underway on November 21
Ireland's Gaby Lewis. Picture: Oisin Keniry

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 15:24
Joel Slattery

Ireland's women are "in a good place" as they look to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time since 2005 as they prepare to head to Zimbabwe for the Global Qualifier later this month.

Head coach Ed Joyce is set to name his squad next week as Cricket Ireland confirmed the side will play two warm-up games before the tournament gets underway with a clash against the Netherlands on November 21 in Harare.

As well as the Dutch, Ireland also play West Indies, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea where they will need to come in the top three to reach the Super 6 phase.

With points from the first group carrying over, the top three after the Super 6 stage will qualify for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 being held in New Zealand next year.

Along with the hosts, Australia, England, South Africa and India have directly qualified for the event.

That's not all Ireland are playing for however, as the top five from the Super 6 stage will also qualify for the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship, which is expanding from eight teams to 10, thus guaranteeing Joyce's side regular games against top-class opposition should they prevail.

“I feel we are in a good place with our cricket and preparations for the qualifier," Joyce said as it was confirmed his side will play Thailand and Pakistan in preparation for the 10-team tournament where the final three World Cup spots up for grabs.

Ireland's women were in Zimbabwe last month, their first overseas action since before the pandemic, where they beat the hosts 3-1 in that ODI series.

While the highlight of the tour was teenager Amy Hunter's remarkable unbeaten century, Joyce is also excited by the form of Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul as well as bowlers Cara Murray and Celeste Raack.

Ireland's Amy Hunter made history with her batting against Zimbabwe last month. Picutre: INPHO/Presseye/Rowland White
"Obviously you would rather go into a tournament like this with more competitive cricket under your belt, but last month’s tour of Zimbabwe served as a great boost in skills, confidence and cohesiveness of the squad,” he added. 

Ireland fixtures for the Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier (all qualifiers streamed on ICC.tv):

November 16: Ireland Women v Thailand Women (warm-up match, Old Georgians Sports Club; start 9.30am local time, 7.30am in Ireland).

November 19: Ireland Women v Pakistan Women (warm-up match, Harare Sports Club; start 9.30am, 7.30am in Ireland).

November 21: Ireland Women v Netherlands Women (World Cup Qualifier Match 1, Takashinga Cricket Club; start 9.30am, 7.30am in Ireland).

November 23: Ireland Women v West Indies Women (World Cup Qualifier Match 2, Old Hararians Sports Club; start 9.30am, 7.30am in Ireland).

November 25: Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women (World Cup Qualifier Match 3, Harare Sports Club; start 9.30am, 7.30am in Ireland).

November 27: Ireland Women v Papua New Guinea Women (World Cup Qualifier Match 4, Harare Sports Club; start 9.30am, 7.30am in Ireland).

