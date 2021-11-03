Bernard Dunne gets backing of officials at Oireachtas hearing 

Irish boxing’s high performance director Bernard Dunne received firm backing from IABA and Sport Ireland officials at a joint Oireachtas committee hearing on Wednesday.

Dunne, who is currently on leave after overseeing last summer’s Olympic success in Tokyo, lodged a formal complaint to the IABA in September, alleging that he had been undermined by an anonymously-submitted SWOT analysis report pertaining to his time at the helm.

The 1,500-word ‘position paper’ in question was circulated to association members in June.

“I have absolute confidence in Bernard Dunne,” chairman of the IABA's Board of Directors Ciaran Kirwan told the committee.

“I chaired the interview selection panel which appointed him.

“I rubbished [the SWOT analysis] at the time, it was an appalling attack on one of our staff members.

“We are investigating [the source], we have certain information. We know whose 'fingerprints' are on it - or 'handprint' in an IT sense - so we’re making progress. But it’s slow. There have been no admissions.

“It really shouldn't be given credence. Even discussing it here gives it a certain amount of legitimacy which it doesn't deserve. It was an attack on our whole unit.

“I’m not saying I don’t have suspicions as to who was behind it, but I don’t have the proof as yet.”

Asked why the terms of Dunne’s current contract do not automatically see him through to the next Olympics, Kirwan told the committee that the timeline was no reflection on his work to date.

“There were a number of members of the board who only wanted to give [Dunne] a six-month contract, which in effect would have been an absolute vote of no confidence before Tokyo; it would have had a devastating effect on the morale of that unit.

“I wanted him to be given a term through to Paris 2024. That’s what I pursued, and what Bernard and Sport Ireland wanted. In the end, a compromise had to be reached.”

Kirwan's overall sentiments of support were echoed by Sport Ireland’s John Treacy, whose association is in the process of conducting a broader governance review of the IABA.

Findings from that independent investigation are due to be published by the end of the year.

“Bernard Dunne came under a pressure which was totally unfair and utterly unfounded - that should never have happened,” said Treacy.

“And that’s coming from within the sport itself. It pains me to say that. What we’re trying to do now is get the governance right.

“The big issue here is it's not even ourselves and the IABA at loggerheads anymore. This is a boxing council issue. And they’re divided on it. It’s unfortunate.”

This week’s hearing marks the IABA’s first appearance before Dail chambers since Billy Walsh’s tenure atop the domestic set-up infamously imploded in 2015.

Misgivings around the current administrative hierarchy remain similarly prevalent six years on.

In June, the sport’s power-brokering Central Council formally lost the support of its provincial Leinster and Connacht Councils, as well as that of the Dublin County Board.

All three withdrew their backing as a result of deferred elections stemming from 2019’s AGM.

In many ways, that governmental disconnect is symptomatic of similar fractures across the chain of command.

Those were most recently borne out by indecision around Ireland’s team selection for the 2021 World Championships.

Having initially sought to delay the naming of their travelling squad for the ongoing tournament, the IABA were instead met with a recommendation from the High Performance Unit that none of the available boxers should be considered for entry.

Olympians Kurt Walker, Brendan Irvine, Emmet Brennan and bronze medallist Walsh were not deemed available for selection post-Tokyo.

Shorn those more battle-tested team members, an inexperienced panel of seven was ultimately chosen to compete. All but Waterford’s Kelyn Cassidy lost their opening bouts in Belgrade.

“Other sports, when they have dirty linen, they do it in the background,” reflected Treacy of the general malaise among strands of Irish boxing's decision-making.

“Others do it in the public eye, and unfortunately that’s where boxing is at the moment.

“Then, when it comes to things like sponsorship ... if you have all this 'noise', how are you going to attract a sponsor? Corporate Ireland would take one look at this and say ‘that's a deeply divided body, why would we ever go near it?’

“Irish boxing post-Rio was not in a good place. Bernard Dunne led a revival at international level, we enjoyed a very successful Games in Tokyo.

“It’s our strong view that it’s time for Irish boxing to adopt modern governance practices. In this regard, we have initiated this governance review at the request of the IABA.

“It’s well known that not everybody within the Irish boxing community is fully supportive of the IABA and the High Performance Unit. Now it’s really time for that conflict to stop.”